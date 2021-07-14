Chennai paddlers slowly and steadily rise to the Olympics – The New Indian Express





Express News Service CHENNAI: It was in 2012 that a wiry G Sathiyan approached former table tennis star and coach S Raman to take him under his wing. Sathiyan was already 19 years old and a national junior champion, but his climb to the top required better training to strengthen his base. Raman, who competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, agreed to the youngster’s request, well aware that Sathiyan needed rigorous coaching. “For some reason, his base was really bad. I had to raise the bar and tell him that if he wants to train with me, he needs to get into the right strength and fitness. His fitness had to be picked up,” Raman recalls. Sathiyan was sent to fitness trainer Ramji Srinivasan but the most pressing issue was the lack of proper technique for the game Fundamentals such as Sathiyan’s serve and footwork were out of place, forcing Raman to completely rewire his department’s game and start from scratch. Prior to his coaching under Raman, Sathiyan only trained three times a week. It wasn’t enough if he wanted to make it to the top. “Then we started on the game front and he trained for at least two hours every day. In the juniors he was good, but his technique was out of place. Everything was eye-catching, including his serve, reception, stance, footwork, racket swing. Nobody gave him the chance to make it big,” says the 52-year-old coach, who has been training youngsters since 2006. The next two or three years for Sathiyan were all about patience and perseverance, because results were not yet in sight. . But his effort and focus paid off as he entered the world’s top 50. The hard work only got more fun as the 28-year-old now enters his first Olympics. Raman is convinced he is not in Tokyo making up the numbers. He points to his world ranking of 38, which is arguably the highest for an Indian paddler on his Games debut. “He’s not there to just make up the numbers and just go along with it, which most of us did, to be honest. He goes with a very high ranking in his debut Olympics itself. His mental maturity is quite high Although it is his first Olympics, he is an accomplished player in the world arena,” said Raman. And Sathiyan has remained true to his responsibility. In addition to training with Raman, he also sparred with Anirban Ghosh and the young paddler Preyesh Suresh Raj. “I’m quite happy with his preparation. We did our best to execute our plans down to the last detail. Everything is in place. There’s just a lack of match training, but that’s inevitable. We can’t do much. We’ve done everything we can,” says Raman.

