Tyron Woodley hopes the fight with Jake Paul will launch a new career in boxing





LOS ANGELES — Tyron Woodley was one of the greatest champions in one of the best weight divisions in the UFC: welterweight. But now the tough wrestler turns his attention to a new sport. Woodley will meet Jake Paul in a professional boxing match on August 29 in Cleveland, Ohio, YouTube star turned boxer. It won’t be just a one-time money grab, Woodley said at a news conference on Tuesday to promote the fight. It is only his first introduction to boxing, a new career path. “This is a chance for me to sprint to the boxing track,” said Woodley. “But I also prepare accordingly. I prepare if I were to fight Canelo” [Alvarez]. I’m training right now.” Even before Paul’s opportunity presented itself, Woodley said he had discussed being a “true free agent” with his First Round Management managers Malki and Abe Kawa. That means he would look for opportunities in various martial arts including MMA and boxing. Woodley’s UFC contract expired after his loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 260 on March 27. Woodley, 39, said Paul is his first boxing foe but won’t be his last. “The Chosen One” has trained in Miami with Pedro Diaz and Eric Brown and has also been in Las Vegas with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Woodley said Mayweather’s team has committed to helping him, especially after Mayweather and Paul clashed before Mayweather’s fight with Paul’s older brother, Logan. “I’m going to fight real boxers and they’re going to have a problem to deal with and it’ll be me,” Woodley said. “Eventually I’m boxing now. He’s my first opponent. This is your first and the first chance for anyone to see me boxing.” On Tuesday, Paul and Woodley placed a bet on the podium during the press conference. The loser should tattoo the words “I love” plus the winner’s name on his body. Woodley said he believes Paul wants to have a rematch with him after Woodley wins next month. After that, Woodley said he wants to fight a boxing “OG” and then an established current boxer. “He’ll be walking around with an ‘I love Tyron Woodley’ tattoo on his body, so he might as well get it back and try to redeem yourself,” Woodley said. Woodley lost four times in a row in the UFC before his departure. Before that, however, he was undefeated in seven straight fights between 2014 and 2018, one of the best runs ever in the UFC’s 170-pound division. Woodley is a future UFC Hall of Famer, but he has recently said he is unhappy with his MMA career. “This is fun for me,” Woodley said. “MMA hasn’t been fun for me for the past five years. I like” [boxing] education. I’m there every day.” Woodley was a two-time Division I wrestler All-American at the University of Missouri. But the Ferguson, Missouri native said he always considered himself a boxer and the sweet science was always a dream. “I’ve always been a boxer in a wrestler’s body,” said Woodley. “That’s been my thing all along. I’ve always wanted to box. So this is just my chance to go out and have fun, be free and just let these hands go.”

