ICC Announces New WTC 2 Points System and Matches | Cricket





The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed the points system for the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), as well as the bilateral series that will be part of the 2021-23 cycle starting next month. In WTC 2, teams that win a Test Match are awarded 12 points, regardless of the number of Test Matches involved in the series. A tie scores 4 points, while a tie test match scores 6 points for both teams. Every match of the upcoming WTC will now be contested for the same number of points: 12 for a win, four for a draw and six for a draw, moving away from the previous system where the same number of points was awarded to each series. the number of matches played,” ICC said in a press release. The complex system of awarding 120 points per series, regardless of the number of matches involved, caused a lot of confusion not only for the fans, but also for the teams. The ICC discarded 60 (in 2 match series), 40 (in 3 match series), 30 (in 4 match series) and 24 (in 5 match series) points for a Test win in the next cycle. Also read | India’s full schedule in WTC 2 and complete FAQ about the new points system Geoff Allardice, acting Chief Executive of ICC, said the changes were made to simplify the points system and draw lessons from last year’s disruption: We received feedback that the previous points system needed to be simplified. The Cricket Committee has taken this into account when proposing a new, standardized points system for each match. It maintained the principle of ensuring that all matches in a WTC series count towards a team’s status, while allowing series ranging in length between two Tests and five Tests. During the pandemic, we had to switch to ranking teams on the points table using the percentage of available points won by each team as not all series could be completed. This helped us determine the finalists and we were able to complete the championship within the planned time frame. This method also allowed us to compare the relative performance of teams at any given time, regardless of how many matches they had played. WTC 2 fixture As in the first edition of the championship, the nine teams will each play six series, three at home and three away, with a closing date of March 31, 2023.

