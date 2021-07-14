Sports
An early look at New Trier, Loyola football after they take it in 7v7. have solved
Though high school football season is five weeks away (40 days, but who’s counting), two of the region’s most talented programs give a glimpse of what the upcoming campaign will look like.
New Trier and Loyola Academy teams that hit a combined 11-1 in the spring season of 2021 played 7-on-7 on the Trevians Northfield campus on Monday, July 12, with both teams displaying talented, deep rosters.
The return of 7-on-7s involved more than off-season preparation for the two programs, as the summer scrimmage provided a sense of familiarity after an abbreviated and unusual season that took place earlier this year.
It’s different… (but) standing against other teams is really good for us, said Loyola head coach John Holecek. You get tired of seeing the same looks and the same staff. It’s fun and you learn a lot from it. It’s one of those things you take for granted. We wish we had a few more.
New Trier shows tough, balanced attack on seniors
New Trier built their success last season with a dominant, veteran defense that hindered opposing attacks, but the Trevians are going into next year with an offensive unit rich in returning starters.
The Trevians have two talented options at the quarterback position as returning starter Nevan Cremascoli, a senior, and newcomer Graham Masros, a junior, compete for the starting job.
We have a nice fight with Nevan and Graham now, said Trevs coach Brian Doll. Nevan has obviously played a lot of games, but to have another kid coming so capable is a really nice sign for us. It gives us some depth at quarterback.
A lot of people don’t have two kids competing at that level and so it’s nice to have kids back and forth and this is their first 7 out of 7 they’ve been together. So it pushes each other and that’s what I kind of tried to emphasize at the end: the further we can push each other and make each other better, it just makes us deeper as a team.
Doll said he hasn’t named a starter to the position yet, noting that the coaching staff wants to go through the summer and give both kids an equal chance and let them fight, compete and fight out.
Cremascoli and Mastros shared representatives on Monday, with both making score drives and showing off their ability to fit in and out of the bag.
New Trier will have to replace one of the program’s greats in the running back position, as former standout Bordy Roth graduated earlier this year.
The leading candidates to do so are currently Jackson McCarey, Jackson Ochsenhirt and Jack Cummings, Doll said.
The Trevs are bringing back an array of talent to the receiver and tight finishing positions, highlighted by returning starters Finn Cohan, Josh Kirkpatrick, Alex Mendes and Cummings.
Cohan, who missed part of the season last season due to injury, impressed on Monday, catching multiple touchdown passes while showing off his unique combination of size and speed.
Doll believes the talented, returning core of offensive weapons will be a huge asset to the unit.
We have two quarterbacks who can throw it now and we have a lot of really good guns at the receiver, he said. So for the first time in a long time, I don’t think it would come as a surprise to anyone that it would be more balanced than running fast. … That’s good for us. I think that keeps teams really sharp, knowing we have a really balanced attack.
Triers’ new defense will look almost brand new as the majority of the group’s employees graduated from last year.
Doll said there are still a lot of questions, but right now he’s most impressed with the defense line.
Our defense line is quite special and stronger than I can remember in recent years, he said. I think that’s the strength of our defense now.
Senior Charlie Zieziula returns to anchor the line alongside newcomer sophomore Ty Stringer, who is earning critical acclaim this off-season. Nate Morhaim is also expected to make significant contributions to the position.
Henry Wolf, Cummings, Cohan and Mendes are currently listed as options in the linebacking position, Doll said.
Trevians’ defensive backfield will likely include Charles Olges, Ochsenhirt, Brad Johnson and others.
New Trier will open the season on Friday, August 27 at Lyons Township High School, which went 2-2 in the shortened spring season of 2021. The goal of the program, as always, is to start with an opening week win.
Our goal is to win the first game, said Doll. That’s one of the things I put on the board when I was first hired here: win the first game. I think it just determines your season. We’ve been very lucky since I’ve been here to win a lot of first games and that’s why we want to keep doing that.
The Trevians are also excited to once again welcome a full house of fans as reduced fan capacities that were part of last year are no longer present.
Our coaches were excellent, everyone was in a really positive mood, said Doll. The school has been wonderful and supportive throughout this transition. Were just excited that the stands were full and people were back at games. I think this place is going to rock in our first home game.
Loyola appears to be reloading after leaving one of the program’s most talented senior classes
Replacing arguably one of the best rosters in school history is no easy task, but the Ramblers are up for the challenge.
Loyola dominated opponents en route to a perfect 6-0 season, finishing the campaign as the No. 1 ranked team by nearly every media outlet. But with last year’s immense success comes some uncertainty for the time being.
It’s a big group, we have over 120 players now, but we were still trying to find our way; we lost a lot of seniors last year, Holecek said.
Many of last year’s Ramblers offensive leaders are not returning, but Marco Maldanado is back and with an increased role in the absence of star Vaughn Pemberton. Holecek described him as a special, purse-like player.
Loyola will look to quarterback Jake Stearney to lead this year’s offense. Holecek said Stearney will be a steady hand and very good talent.
The positioning group that stands out for the Ramblers is the tight ends of the programs, Holecek said, noting that Jack Fitzgerald, the son of Northwestern football coaches Pat Fitzgerald and Jack Parker, will be a major contributor.
Roger Simon, Declan Ford and Danny Collins are planned as strong options at the wide receiver, according to Holecek.
Ramblers’ line of attack should be formidable, Holecek said, pointing to the group size.
Loyola’s old coach said the teams’ defense is still a work in progress.
We need to find the right staff who can compete with the great talent in the Catholic League, he said.
Two anchors of the defense will likely be returning defensive lineman Mike Williams and the versatile James Kreutz.
Will Maheras and Quinn Nimesheim are expected to be the key parts of Loyolas secondary.
The Ramblers will use the coming weeks to ramp up preparation efforts.
We’ll be getting a lot more exercise over the next two weeks, Holecek said. We’ve got 10 in the next two weeks, so that’s where we hopefully get the momentum and learn and build a good team.
As the season approaches, Holecek’s message to the group is simple.
Be a good teammate, learn your position and definitely take care of your work first, he said. If they all do that, then you are successful.
Sources
2/ https://www.therecordnorthshore.org/2021/07/13/an-early-look-at-new-trier-loyola-football-after-they-square-off-in-7-on-7/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]