Area Tennis: Rademacher takes the reins in Pierz

The former Brainerd Warriors player and assistant coach was hired as the new head tennis coach for the Pierz Pioneers.

Rademacher will also teach physical education at Pierz as she takes over from former head coach and teacher Sandy Tautges, who continues her teaching career at the University of Minnesota, Duluth.

Ill will work in the field with students in their method classes and students who teach and do other classes, Tautges said. I will also be teaching a coaching class and some health classes.

Briana is going to have a really solid group. They are mentally so good and hard workers. It’s a tight, tight-knit group. There are some younger athletes, but they are welcome in the group. It’s just a good group of kids with a positive attitude.

That is the mental approach Rademacher hopes to adopt with Pierz. She said she wants to build a positive relationship with her players. To develop not only the athlete, but also the person.

Rademacher has been Brainerd’s assistant coach with the girls’ program since 2017 and was an assistant with the boys’ program last spring. She said it was an advantage to work with both teams.

I’ve benefited the most because of the relationships you build with the kids, Rademacher said. Also competitiveness. I’m a very competitive person, so I work even more with the guys. They really reach for that, but again, the important thing is that the relationships are the same. You want to push athletes and build that relationship with them.

Rademacher later started playing tennis when she started with friends in the sixth grade. She quickly fell for the sport and developed into a talented player for the Warriors, even helping Brainerd make his first Division 2A state tournament appearance. The Warriors and Rademacher went to state two more times.

After graduating from high school, Rademacher played tennis for the University of Minnesota, Duluth. There she obtained her diploma in physical education and health. She returned to Brainerd and became an assistant coach under head girl coach Lisa Salo and head boy coach Ellen Fussy.

They were sad to see her go, Salo said. We worked so well together. But I’m very excited for Briana. I think this is a great opportunity. Shell steps directly into that Pierz program and has a significant impact on the first day.

She is definitely ready for a head coach position. She is certainly reliable, flexible and knowledgeable, and competitive. She is also fun to coach with. We enjoyed coaching with Briana, it was just nice to be around her. I spent a lot of time with her playing tennis and going to coaching clinics. She is someone who has wanted to increase her skills.

Rademacher is excited to build her own cohesive coaching staff. She already has a good working relationship with them.

I was lucky enough to have a few staffers reach out to me and ask if they could continue with the staffing, Rademacher said. They’re Pierz alumni and they’ve been working with the Pierz tennis program for a while and I’ve met them all and we’ve already got something good going on. They are excited to hear about new ideas and I am here to learn from them too. I think it’s going to be great.

In addition to being an assistant tennis coach, Rademacher is co-director of Brainerd’s summer tennis programs. This season, Brainerd will host two match play weeks at Brainerd High School. The first was at the end of June. The next one is at the end of July. Competitors from across the state joined in June, and numbers for July have already doubled.

Rademacher also volunteers with the United States Tennis Association and is currently a member of the Board Scholarship Committee.

Lisa Salo has been a great mentor to me for a long time, said Rademacher. I grew up playing with her daughter and as a team we grew up together. I just fell in love with the game and with that passion for the game when I was younger, it just kept growing.

Tennis is mentally very challenging. Tennis is as much a mental game as it is a physical game. The will to keep going is something that is my strength, I would say. I like the battle of every point and going after every ball. It’s really the battle I love the most.

Although she loves the fight, she cherishes the relationships built through tennis. It’s those ties she remembers most from her high school and college years.

I was lucky enough to be coached by some great coaches who grew up on the Brainerd program, Rademacher said. Then moving on to being a coach and working alongside them as co-coaches and god, since I was in high school this was always something I wanted to do. Some of my favorite memories were with those tennis teams, so I wanted to continue that and building those relationships with those kids is something that’s special to me.

Rademacher said she already feels part of the Pierz community. She has heard from a number of community members who welcome her to Pierz and wish her the best of luck.

Our season hasn’t officially started yet, but I felt so welcomed and very excited to be a part of the Pioneers and their school, Rademacher said. I’ve fully invested in that and I’m excited to be a part of their culture.

