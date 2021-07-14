Lando Norris: McLaren boss Zak Brown describes Euro 2020 final as ‘not a well-executed event’





McLaren CEO on Lando Norris: “He is fine. A bit traumatized as you would expect, he explained it to me, it was not a very nice experience, but he is healthy and he will be fine”



















0:58



McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown offers his support to driver Lando Norris after his 40,000 watch was stolen after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday

McLaren chief Zak Brown has described the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley as "not a well-executed event" after his driver Lando Norris stole his watch after the race. Brown said Norris was shocked by the incident after Sunday's race, but "he is well and will be fine" ahead of the driver's British GP this weekend. The McLaren CEO was also present at Wembley and said: Sky Sports News he had spoken regularly with his 21-year-old driver since Sunday evening. "I've talked to him a lot about it," Brown told Craig Slater at an event in London on Tuesday night. "I was actually robbed three times, in Los Angeles when I was younger, so I shared my story. It's easy to feel responsible when you're the victim, if that makes sense, you have a nice watch on. Reality is that he did everything he had to do. "I have some bad people in the world. That wasn't a well-done event, I went, and that just wasn't acceptable behavior. "So that has to be resolved because you should never feel the danger of going to a big sporting event, you would never see that in Formula 1. Norris and Brown on the grid for the Austrian GP, ​​where the British driver finished third two weeks ago to continue a brilliant start to the F1 season "But he's fine. A little traumatized as you'd expect. He explained it to me, it wasn't a very nice experience, but he's healthy and he's going to be fine." UEFA has launched a disciplinary investigation into the performance of fans in and around Wembley during Sunday evening's European Championship final, which Italy won on penalties. Norris, who told air sports on Monday before news of the incident broke that the final was the first football game he had attended, thanked fans for their well-wishes in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. "Thanks for all the messages everyone," Norris wrote. "It really means a lot to see so many messages of kindness and love from all of you. "I thought I'd let you know I'm doing well and trying to make sure I'm ready and in the right zone this weekend to perform at my best. "I love you all and can't wait to see so many of you back on track this weekend." 0:18 Speaking before news of the incident came out, Norris gave his verdict on England's loss to Italy on penalties Speaking before news of the incident came out, Norris gave his verdict on England's loss to Italy on penalties The British GP kicks off on Friday with Silverstone, who ran two races behind closed doors last summer due to Covid-19, and welcomed a packed crowd to the venue with the event running under the government's Event Research Programme.

