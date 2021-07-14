Kenyatta Watson is FSU football’s new director of player relations





Florida State Football coach Mike Norvell announced via a press release Tuesday afternoon that former Boston College receiver Kenyatta Watson has been hired as the team’s director of player relations. Watson, who also played for the Dallas Cowboys, will also serve as FSU’s pro scout liaison. Kenyatta brings a unique perspective as a former student athlete and the parent of a current collegiate athlete, Norvell said in a statement. His ability to understand the needs and concerns of our student athletes will be a tremendous asset to our team. He has invested years in creating opportunities for young people, and his experience as a player, father and staffer will help parents of prospective candidates through the process. Kenyatta has valuable relationships in Atlanta and is well connected throughout Georgia, which is a key focus area for our program. Watson helped nearly 120 student athletes sign football scholarships from 2014-18 when he worked as the director of football operations and recruiting for Grayson High, the high school powerhouse in Georgia. Watson also served as game coordinator for the Under Armor Middle School All-American Game and UA Next Middle School Camp Series. Watson, who joins FSU in Norvell’s second year as they try to recover from three consecutive losing seasons, expressed his enthusiasm to join the Seminoles in the same statement. Florida State is a destination program, Watson said. With the tradition, championships and players, what more could you want? I look forward to being a part of the state of Florida and returning to the pinnacle of college football. I am extremely excited to be in my role and will have an immediate impact. Countdown:Florida State Football Key Player Countdown: No. 20 FSU football:Even before being called up, Florida States Hall of Famer Mat Nelson had Johnny Bench’s attention Seminoles:Florida State Football 2021 – Game 4: Louisville Opponent Breakdown In 2017, he developed and oversaw the Coach K National Middle School Showcase for sixth through eighth graders nationwide in 2017 and has director experience for adidas Middle School Showcase, Rivals NextGen Showcase, MVP Middle School Showcase and Elite Talent Middle School Football Showcase. In 2010, he founded Gwinnett Chargers Football, a Gwinnett County youth program with nearly 500 players in its third year. Watson, from Deerfield Beach, Florida, received his bachelor’s degree in communications in 1996 with a minor in marketing from Boston College. During his career, Watson played in 40 games for Boston College, finishing with 93 catches for 1,215 yards and five touchdowns. Watson also totaled 816 yards and two touchdowns on 84 punt returns, as well as 1,436 yards on 67 kickoff returns. He led the Big East and finished second in the nation with two point wins for touchdowns in 1995. Watson’s wife, Janelle, played basketball at Boston College, and his son, Kenyatta II, is a defensive defender at Georgia Tech. Reach Andre Fernandez at [email protected] or follow him on [email protected] No one covers the Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat.Register via the link at the top of the page and don’t miss a moment.

