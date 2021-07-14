Sports
Tennis legend confession about Ash Barty
Ash Barty’s Wimbledon Success is taking the tennis world by storm to an extent the 25-year-old never expected.
While her sparkling performances on the field have earned her sporting acclaim, it’s Barty’s attitude off the court that has truly captured the hearts of the tennis world.
BRUTAL: Tennis world upset about Serena Williams and Roger Federer news
‘RIGHT CHOICE’: Tennis fans stunned by Bianca Andreescucu . announcement
The magnitude of love for Barty was best illustrated by the former star Martina Navratilova, who boldly declared that she would name her child after the Australian champion.
Navratilova, herself a nine-time Wimbledon champion, was delighted with Barty’s unrivaled run in the All England tournament after her two-set victory over Karolina Pliskova.
While praise for the 25-year-old poured in from around the world, Navratilova’s tribute was apparently heartfelt as she made it a point to interrupt the BBC’s coverage of the final to make her point.
“If I had a kid, I’d name her – or him – Ash! Because she’s the real deal!” she said.
“I want to congratulate both women for playing a great final – and I want to congratulate Ash Barty, who is a fantastic ambassador for our sport. She is a role model through and through.”
The American champion was optimistic about Barty’s future prospects and tipped him that the affable Australian would win several more grand slams.
Navratilova said Barty could arguably have a third Grand Slam win to her name if an injury hadn’t interrupted her campaign at the recent French Open.
“The opportunity is definitely there. She should already be a three-time champion (after the hip injury at the French Open cost her the chance to compete when she was on top form),” she said.
“Grass is in the athlete’s favor – and Ash Barty certainly is, she has shown that over the years.
“She has 10 good years in her. Good years, hopefully.”
Ash Barty Humiliated By Suggestions For Role Models After Wimbledon Win
But for all the talk about her tennis future, there was just as much focus on Barty, the role model off the court.
After her win, a foreign reporter offered a tribute wrapped in a question.
“All over the world you are respected as a humble, kind and very kind person,” he said.
“How important is it to you to be a very good person next to a top tennis player?”
Barty normally sounded a little shy at the “kind” words when she thanked her questioner, but it was her answer that said it all about her.
“I think I just tried to live up to the values my parents instilled in me. I mean, it’s more important to be a good person than a good tennis player,” she said.
“Being able to learn from my parents and my siblings, my family, was a big part of my upbringing.
“I think being a good person every day is definitely my priority.”
And she hopes she will also blossom as a person every day, both on and off the track.
Wimbledon has basically changed her.
“I think in the last two weeks I’ve gone through huge, huge amounts of growth. Even the last two weeks I think I’ve grown as a person,” she said.
“I’ve certainly been able to use my experience as a tennis player to get me through some tough matches this week.
“I felt like I could get better and better with every game and rely more and more on myself every time I stood out on the pitch.”
With MONKEY
Check out ‘Mind Games’, the new series from Yahoo Sport Australia that examines the often relentless mental effort of elite athletes in the pursuit of greatness:
click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/tennis-legend-martina-navratilova-staggering-live-tv-confession-about-ash-barty-084614221.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]