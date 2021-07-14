Tennis legend confession about Ash Barty

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova said she would name her child after Ash Barty following the Australian star’s win at Wimbledon. Images: Getty Images

Ash Barty’s Wimbledon Success is taking the tennis world by storm to an extent the 25-year-old never expected.

While her sparkling performances on the field have earned her sporting acclaim, it’s Barty’s attitude off the court that has truly captured the hearts of the tennis world.

The magnitude of love for Barty was best illustrated by the former star Martina Navratilova, who boldly declared that she would name her child after the Australian champion.

Navratilova, herself a nine-time Wimbledon champion, was delighted with Barty’s unrivaled run in the All England tournament after her two-set victory over Karolina Pliskova.

While praise for the 25-year-old poured in from around the world, Navratilova’s tribute was apparently heartfelt as she made it a point to interrupt the BBC’s coverage of the final to make her point.

“If I had a kid, I’d name her – or him – Ash! Because she’s the real deal!” she said.

“I want to congratulate both women for playing a great final – and I want to congratulate Ash Barty, who is a fantastic ambassador for our sport. She is a role model through and through.”

The American champion was optimistic about Barty’s future prospects and tipped him that the affable Australian would win several more grand slams.

Navratilova said Barty could arguably have a third Grand Slam win to her name if an injury hadn’t interrupted her campaign at the recent French Open.

“The opportunity is definitely there. She should already be a three-time champion (after the hip injury at the French Open cost her the chance to compete when she was on top form),” she said.

“Grass is in the athlete’s favor – and Ash Barty certainly is, she has shown that over the years.

“She has 10 good years in her. Good years, hopefully.”

Ash Barty Humiliated By Suggestions For Role Models After Wimbledon Win

But for all the talk about her tennis future, there was just as much focus on Barty, the role model off the court.

After her win, a foreign reporter offered a tribute wrapped in a question.

“All over the world you are respected as a humble, kind and very kind person,” he said.

“How important is it to you to be a very good person next to a top tennis player?”

Barty normally sounded a little shy at the “kind” words when she thanked her questioner, but it was her answer that said it all about her.

Ash Barty van lifts the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy after winning the Wimbledon final against Karolina Pliskova. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“I think I just tried to live up to the values ​​my parents instilled in me. I mean, it’s more important to be a good person than a good tennis player,” she said.

“Being able to learn from my parents and my siblings, my family, was a big part of my upbringing.

“I think being a good person every day is definitely my priority.”

And she hopes she will also blossom as a person every day, both on and off the track.

Wimbledon has basically changed her.

“I think in the last two weeks I’ve gone through huge, huge amounts of growth. Even the last two weeks I think I’ve grown as a person,” she said.

“I’ve certainly been able to use my experience as a tennis player to get me through some tough matches this week.

“I felt like I could get better and better with every game and rely more and more on myself every time I stood out on the pitch.”

