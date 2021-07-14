Sports
He saw a need and started something special: Recent HHS grad Schultz works to spread his love for hockey | Hockey
Easton Schultz knows the joy and excitement of playing hockey. And for the last two years, he has been making sure that every child, regardless of their abilities, can experience that same feeling.
Schultz, who graduated from Hudson High School in June and was a member of Hudson’s 2021 state winning boys’ hockey team, recently secured a donation of 25 brand new sets of hockey equipment from the National Hockey League Players Association Goals and Dreams Foundation for the Hudson. Special Hockey program
The $20,000 in equipment will aid a program close to Schultz’s heart. After breaking his collarbone during his sophomore season two years ago, he was inspired by a younger student at school with Down syndrome named Isaac Witt, who loved hockey but never had the chance to play.
His parents never thought he’d get the chance to play, and I thought, why not? Just because he has Down syndrome? Schultz remembered. And they said, do you think he can play? And I said absolutely! So we went to Play it Again Sports, got him some gear and threw him on the ice. And before you know it, he’s playing in the Hudson Hockey Association for a Mite team.
After seeing Witt thrive on the ice, Schultz thought, why not give all kids of all skill levels a chance to play? And before he knew it, he had 11 children of different ages and disabilities who showed an interest in hockey through word of mouth.
He had his Raider teammates help coach the kids, and the Hudson Hockey Association came up with donated equipment and ice age, and two years later, the number on the program had grown to more than 30.
The first year it was a pretty small group, but a super, super tight group, a super fun group, who really embraced the whole movement of playing hockey and trying to learn new things, Schultz said. And the second year there was a lot of improvement and a lot of fun. It just spread like wildfire. Mouth to mouth. Everyone said you should try this.
With the growing number came more challenges, including finding enough gear for all players. That’s when Schultzs’ high school bus — former Raider and NHL player Davis Drewiske — encouraged him to apply for a grant through the NHLPA Goals and Dreams Foundation. And in May, the foundation responded by donating 25 full sets of brand new gear to the Hudson Special Hockey Program.
Drewiske said he witnessed firsthand the joy the sport of hockey brought to the athletes involved in Hudson Special Hockey, but also saw that more equipment was needed.
Fortunately, with the donation from NHLPA Goals and Dreams, we can give these incredible athletes on the ice a game they love, he said.
Schultz is quick to spread credit for the success of the program and the purchase of the new equipment, especially with the Hudson Hockey Association and his high school coach Drewiske.
I’m just speechless with what to say to everyone who got me started, especially getting this massive donation, he said. I mean, it almost makes me cry. It’s just so amazing that I have such a strong community to rely on to help me build this program for these kids. It’s going to go a long way. Each kid has his own equipment — head to toe — with a stick and all. It will just be great.
Schultz will attend Iowa State University in the fall to study corporate finance, but he plans to travel home a lot in February and March to help with the program he founded.
He said that while his childhood and high school playing days may be over, he is looking forward to feeling the joy and excitement of the sport from a different perspective.
I was so blessed to be able to play hockey for so long, he said. And I can remember when I first started playing, with my parents watching me, I was so happy to finally get up and skate. This brings me back to the feeling, maybe a little bit how they felt. I see it a bit from the other side, not the one who plays and is successful, but the one who looks and thinks. All these people — the hockey community — gave this kid the biggest smile I’ve ever seen. And seeing their happiness makes me happier in the end.
Schultz and Hudson Special Hockey will celebrate the NHLPA’s donation of equipment with an appreciation event at the Hudson Civic Center Wednesday, July 21 from 6-8 PM that includes food, games and other activities for the kids and their families.
Sources
2/ https://www.hudsonstarobserver.com/sports/hockey/he-saw-a-need-and-started-something-special-recent-hhs-grad-schultz-working-to-spread/article_07b10232-e40a-11eb-9948-c7650ad33f15.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]