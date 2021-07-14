He saw a need and started something special: Recent HHS grad Schultz works to spread his love for hockey | Hockey

Easton Schultz knows the joy and excitement of playing hockey. And for the last two years, he has been making sure that every child, regardless of their abilities, can experience that same feeling.

Schultz, who graduated from Hudson High School in June and was a member of Hudson’s 2021 state winning boys’ hockey team, recently secured a donation of 25 brand new sets of hockey equipment from the National Hockey League Players Association Goals and Dreams Foundation for the Hudson. Special Hockey program

The $20,000 in equipment will aid a program close to Schultz’s heart. After breaking his collarbone during his sophomore season two years ago, he was inspired by a younger student at school with Down syndrome named Isaac Witt, who loved hockey but never had the chance to play.

His parents never thought he’d get the chance to play, and I thought, why not? Just because he has Down syndrome? Schultz remembered. And they said, do you think he can play? And I said absolutely! So we went to Play it Again Sports, got him some gear and threw him on the ice. And before you know it, he’s playing in the Hudson Hockey Association for a Mite team.

After seeing Witt thrive on the ice, Schultz thought, why not give all kids of all skill levels a chance to play? And before he knew it, he had 11 children of different ages and disabilities who showed an interest in hockey through word of mouth.

He had his Raider teammates help coach the kids, and the Hudson Hockey Association came up with donated equipment and ice age, and two years later, the number on the program had grown to more than 30.

The first year it was a pretty small group, but a super, super tight group, a super fun group, who really embraced the whole movement of playing hockey and trying to learn new things, Schultz said. And the second year there was a lot of improvement and a lot of fun. It just spread like wildfire. Mouth to mouth. Everyone said you should try this.

With the growing number came more challenges, including finding enough gear for all players. That’s when Schultzs’ high school bus — former Raider and NHL player Davis Drewiske — encouraged him to apply for a grant through the NHLPA Goals and Dreams Foundation. And in May, the foundation responded by donating 25 full sets of brand new gear to the Hudson Special Hockey Program.

Drewiske said he witnessed firsthand the joy the sport of hockey brought to the athletes involved in Hudson Special Hockey, but also saw that more equipment was needed.

Fortunately, with the donation from NHLPA Goals and Dreams, we can give these incredible athletes on the ice a game they love, he said.

Schultz is quick to spread credit for the success of the program and the purchase of the new equipment, especially with the Hudson Hockey Association and his high school coach Drewiske.

I’m just speechless with what to say to everyone who got me started, especially getting this massive donation, he said. I mean, it almost makes me cry. It’s just so amazing that I have such a strong community to rely on to help me build this program for these kids. It’s going to go a long way. Each kid has his own equipment — head to toe — with a stick and all. It will just be great.

Schultz will attend Iowa State University in the fall to study corporate finance, but he plans to travel home a lot in February and March to help with the program he founded.

He said that while his childhood and high school playing days may be over, he is looking forward to feeling the joy and excitement of the sport from a different perspective.

I was so blessed to be able to play hockey for so long, he said. And I can remember when I first started playing, with my parents watching me, I was so happy to finally get up and skate. This brings me back to the feeling, maybe a little bit how they felt. I see it a bit from the other side, not the one who plays and is successful, but the one who looks and thinks. All these people — the hockey community — gave this kid the biggest smile I’ve ever seen. And seeing their happiness makes me happier in the end.

Schultz and Hudson Special Hockey will celebrate the NHLPA’s donation of equipment with an appreciation event at the Hudson Civic Center Wednesday, July 21 from 6-8 PM that includes food, games and other activities for the kids and their families.