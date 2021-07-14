Tokyo Olympics: Meet the contenders – Sathiyan Gnanasekaran | News Tokyo Olympics







Name: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (table tennis)

Date of birth: January 8, 1993

Birthplace: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

With the Tokyo Olympics less than ten days away, we regularly profile some of the biggest Indian and international medal contenders. Today we have the Indian table tennis player – Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

Great achievements:

* Silver in 2020 ITTF Major – Hungarian Budapest (Men’s Doubles)

* Bronze in 2019 Muscat Oman ITTF Challenge Plus (Men’s Singles)

* Bronze in 2019 Australian Geelong ITTF Platinum (Men’s Doubles)

* Bronze in Jakarta Asian Games 2018 (Men’s Team)

* Bronze in 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (Mixed Doubles)

* Silver in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 (Men’s Doubles)

* Gold in Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 (men’s team)

* Gold in Spanish ITTF Challenge 2017 (Men’s Singles)

* Silver in Bulgaria ITTF Major 2017 (Men’s Doubles)

* Gold in 2016 Belgium ITTF Challenge (Men’s Singles) Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

In February of this year, 28-year-old Sathiyan Gnanasekaran broke the seven-year mistake of not winning the National Table Tennis Championships when he defeated nine-time champion Achanta Sharath Kamal in Panchkula. Prior to his title win, Sathiyan had lost three times in the final in his six appearances and the same number of times in the last four stages.

After winning the title, Sathiyan revealed that the key to his success was adapting to the Indian playing conditions as the Covid pandemic forced him to change his training pattern.

Forced to stay sharp during the extended lockdowns, Sathiyan trained at home with a robot. Sathiyan had imported a ping pong robot from Germany and eventually secured an Olympic berth in the Asian qualifier in Doha in March.

This was the first time the ball tracking tool was used in table tennis, although it has been popular in cricket for years. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sathiyan is limited to individual training. According to reports, Sathiyan has converted the roof terrace of his home in Chennai into a sports hall, ordered a new table as he will play in Tokyo, and recruited a local player to practice against.

Sathiyan also plays in the Polish TT league. He maintained an unbeaten record in the Polish Superliga. Sathiyan, who represents Jaroslaw, won nine matches for his team which won a bronze medal. In his last league game, Sathiyan recorded a 3-1 victory over Gacina Andrej to gain valuable experience ahead of his preparation for the Olympics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/tokyo-olympics/indiatokyo/tokyo-olympics-meet-the-contenders-sathiyan-gnanasekaran/articleshow/84403717.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

