‘I promised them I would win’

DENVER — The bottom of the first Tuesday started with Fernando Tatis Jr., arguably the most magnetic star in the sport, going against Shohei Ohtani, arguably the most unique talent in baseball history. A quick confirmation was followed by two fastballs, then a slider, then a splitter, then another slider. Ohtani caused a flyout. Tatis returned to the dugout, bewildered.

“He gave me everything!” exclaimed Tatis. “I thought he was only going to give me fastballs. Come on, man – you throw a hundred!’

For the past few weeks, a dark cloud has been hanging over Major League Baseball. Incessant talk about the industry’s problems with foreign substances was followed by horrific allegations of sexual assault against the sport’s highest-paid player, all against the backdrop of endless concerns about baseball’s future.

But sometimes the game takes over and nothing else seems to matter.

Sometimes the balls fly, the personalities come out, the young stars come out, and the hype surrounding these big events is actually realised. This All-Star Game — won by the American League with a score of 5-2 — provided that. It served as a much-needed respite from the issues that plague this sport, perhaps even acknowledging that some of them may have been exaggerated. It was also an emphatic representation of life normalizing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as evidenced by the electric crowd that filled Coors Field over the past two nights.

“Baseball is back,” Tatis declared. “The real energy, the real atmosphere.”

This All-Star Game and the events surrounding it had many winners, none more than the fans.

Here are five more.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vlad Jr. simply cracked this list with his glove.

Vladdy Jr. made a glove from this iconic photo for the ASG (through @MLB) pic.twitter.com/oQn15N7JRj ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2021

Then he hit a 1-1 slider across the plate from Corbin Burnes and smoked a 468-foot home run, the longest in the All-Star Game in 10 years. It was his second batted ball at over 70 mph, and it came 15 years after his father’s All-Star Game home run, making them the third father-son duo to accomplish that feat, alongside Bobby and Barry Bonds and Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. At 22 years and 119 days old, he was the youngest player to homer in the All-Star Game since Johnny Bench. In the end, it also earned him the MVP.

Guerrero’s teammates, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and George Springer, told him Friday that if he goes to the All-Star Game, he might as well win the MVP.

“I promised them I would win it,” Guerrero said in Spanish, “and luckily I’m bringing it back.”

Shohei Ohtani

All-Star Week doubled as a celebration of Ohtani’s unprecedented first half. Everywhere he went, cameras followed him. Fellow players stared at his exploits. Media members crowded around the dugout, waiting for him to just venture outside. Ohtani headlined a star-studded event, and somehow he didn’t disappoint.

On Monday, he took part in an epic showdown with Juan Soto, racking up 28 home runs — 15 of which traveled over 475 feet and six of them 500. Ohtani eventually lost in the third tiebreak, then slept out until 10:30 AM. , arrived at the stadium a few hours later, slammed into the batting cages, and stepped onto the field around 5:30 PM to begin his pre-start warm-up.

In the top of the first inning, Ohtani gave up a single. In the bottom half of the first, he knocked out Fernando Tatis Jr., Max Muncy and Nolan Arenado in order, the latter of whom saw back-to-back 100mph fastballs.

At the end of the evening, Ohtani, fittingly, was the winning pitcher of the game.

“It was definitely more fun than nervous,” Ohtani said through his interpreter. “I definitely want to be back at the All-Star Game.”

The list of milestones in Ohtani is already daunting. He is the first player to: be selected to the All-Star Game as a pitcher and batter, hit 20 home runs and strike out 80 in the same season, combine 10 starts with 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases in the same season, reach 32 home runs and 12 stolen bases against the All-Star break, over and over. Babe Ruth is the only good comparison, and even The Bambino itself doesn’t do Ohtani’s two-way skills justice.

Its excellence is almost indescribable, but Freddie Freeman made a valid attempt to capture it:

“I don’t even understand how the brain can flip-flop like, ‘I have to get three outs, and then I have to go score a point for myself.’ I don’t understand that in a big league baseball game Every time he’s on the field you’re amazed that he has the energy, the mental energy to handle that I watch the boys throw When they throw , the game is planning that goes on in the games — he’s planning the game and then he has to practice batting in the cage. He literally has a 12-hour day every day. It’s amazing, because then he throws so much throws, then you have to nurse your arm the next day, you have to get all the lactic acid out of your body, and then you have to go to DH at night. Everyday I am amazed. Really. I’m just glad someone does I don’t know if anyone will ever do it the way Shohei does, but at least that door is open that we might at least get people to try a little bit more.”

Nolan Arenado

For the past two nights, Nolan Arenado jerseys have graced Coors Field, a lasting reminder of what was lost on the first day of February when a mismanaged Colorado Rockies franchise split their roster player to the St. Louis Cardinals.

This week, however, Arenado was locker buddies with former teammate Trevor Story, and for a brief moment it felt like nothing had changed.

“It’s like he never left,” Story said Monday afternoon. Hours later, Arenado served as Story’s hype man for the Home Run Derby, keeping him hydrated and pumping up the crowd during intermissions. The following afternoon, Arenado, who was returning to Coors Field for the second time this month, was introduced to a loud ovation.

Special moment when Nolan Arenado is introduced to Colorado, where he was a 5x All-Star before being traded to the Cardinals (through @MLB)pic.twitter.com/m7mosOJyRG ESPN (@espn) July 14, 2021

“He needed that,” his former teammate, Rockies starter German Marquez, said in Spanish.

Arenado called it “one of the better things I’ve ever had in my life, in my career. I’m very grateful for it.”

Arenado grew up and became a star in Denver. For eight years, from 21 in 2013 to 29 in 2020, he established himself as arguably the game’s best third baseman. He was a great defender, a ruthless batter, an excellent presence. And yet part of him was unsure how that would be valued.

“I think we can all understand that,” Arenado said. “Sometimes, when you do the job, and you do a good job, sometimes it goes unnoticed. Sometimes you want to be appreciated for what you’ve done. And that’s in everyday life. It could be anything. You do something with someone, you want them to thank you, I guess, in a way. Not that I want them to thank you, but the fact that they did it means a lot.”

The Derby finalists

play 0:28 Pete Alonso surpasses Trey Mancini in the final to win back-to-back Home Run Derbys.

The Home Run Derby came down to Pete Alonso and Trey Mancini, two finalists who brought pure fun for completely different reasons.

Mancini was an inspiration. He spent the 2020 season undergoing biweekly chemotherapy treatments for his recovery from stage 3 colon cancer, fought back, lost a dear friend to brain cancer along the way, earned an invite to the home run hitting contest, and almost won the whole thing.

“I think it can be an example that you can go back to your normal life, even if this thing hangs over you sometimes,” Mancini said. “That’s the message I really wanted to get across.”

Alonso was a force of nature. He radiated confidence all night long—dwindling sips of Gatorade, whipping up the crowd during timeouts, constantly waving his head at New York hip-hop, and waving a flamboyant bat that contained his life story. Alonso owned the event, becoming the third back-to-back derby winner of all time. He then declared himself “the best powerhouse in the world”.

Who could argue?

Liam Hendriks

Hendriks didn’t realize he was still micronized as he navigated through the ninth inning. He couldn’t hear the FOX broadcast anymore, so he thought he was free. And so he pitched as he normally would – which meant a lot of swearing on national television.

Hendriks’ ninth inning was an event. He mixed a knuckleball, just for fun, and worked around a few hits to finish the game. Like Marly Rivera from ESPN be aware: The winning pitcher of the All-Star Game was a Japanese two-way player. The MVP was a 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic. And the rescue went to a 32-year-old from Australia.

It happened in the wake of short-sighted comments about Shohei Ohtani’s command of the English language, in an event that had been moved due to concerns about voting laws allegedly hampering minorities — and it was spot on.