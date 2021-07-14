‘Most dramatic cricket match’: Eoin Morgan in 2019 World Cup final | Cricket





Eoin Morgan is a man to whom English cricket will forever be indebted for transforming their limited-overs cricket team and initiating a culture where they became the ODI world champions for the first time, though technically, when they won the 2019 ICC canceled World Cup at home. England’s disastrous campaign at the 2015 ICC World Cup was a wake-up call for the ECB and things had to change for England to catch up with the way other teams played ODI cricket. Captain Morgan reminisced about the trip as he spoke to his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. ALSO READ: Eoin Morgan returns, England appoint full squad for T20Is against Pak “In 2007, 2011 and 2015 we were badly injured. We were unprepared, way behind in a way that everyone played the game, especially 2015. We were hammered up and down in New Zealand and Australia, we struggled in pretty much every game. But I think if that had been an Ashes series in 2007, 2011, and 2015, our preparation and strategy would have been timely. So the potential was always there, but the focus wasn’t,” Morgan told the KKR website. The last game between England and New Zealand was the most exciting 50-over World Cup final ever. The match ended in a draw and the resulting Super Over that followed also ended in a draw. England were declared champions for breaking more boundaries in the match, which was the predetermined rule to declare the winners of the match in case the Super Over also ended in a draw. ALSO READ: ICC announces new WTC 2 points system and matches “The final was the most dramatic cricket match and also the best cricket match ever played, adding to its hype. It also raised the profile of the game like we’ve never seen before. “The game was so tight, such a tight game to the end as you’ll ever play,” Morgan added. However, England’s victory was not a flash in the pan. Together with India, they were the favorites for the tournament and were the most destructive ODI team at the time. Morgan said the four-year journey that culminated in the team becoming world champions will be long remembered. “The journey we took the full four years, becoming the No. 1 in the world, the batting team that scored the most 300s, most 350s, most 400s, most 450s — as we build those memories, memories that will lasting for a long period of time and friendships that will last a lifetime was probably the most rewarding thing,” he signed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/most-dramatic-game-of-cricket-eoin-morgan-on-2019-world-cup-final-101626255217060.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos