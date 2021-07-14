New Orleans Area Products Seeking College Football Breakout Seasons in 2021 – Crescent City Sports

There are quite a few former prep stars in the New Orleans metro area who are now seeking key roles in FBS schools.

A few of the couple below could thrive as colleagues in 2021 more than ever.

Keytaon Thompson (6-4, 215) was once a four-star prospect at Landry-Walker. He was a four-year starter for the Charging Buccaneers as a quarterback and a three-year starter on the hardwoods.

The 2016 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year recorded 149 career touchdowns during his prep days that were capped by six touchdown efforts in a 50-21 win over West Monroe in the Class 5A title game. He also scored the winning bucket in one of Landry-Walker’s two basketball title wins.

Thompson signed with Mississippi State and played 20 games. After graduating in ’20, he transferred to Virginia, where he was deployed last season as Wildcat QB while finding a home at wide receiver. He made seven passes, including four that went for scores, while averaging a striking 29.4 yards per catch. He will be a starter at receiver this season as a junior with the Cavaliers.

Willie Allen (6-6, 351) was a four-star prospect at John Curtis, who signed with LSU but was given a red shirt in his first season (2016). It was just the start of a well-traveled college career.

The offensive tackle then landed on Tyler JUCO before finally transferring to Louisiana Tech, where he started 15 games. Allen continued to earn frequent flyer miles by transferring to Michigan, but only stayed one semester in the spring of ’21.

Allen finally made the switch to UMass last April, ready to start on the left tackle for the Minutemen. He has enough skill and size to be watched by NFL scouts all season long.

Quindell Johnson (6-1, 195, Jr.) returns this fall as the lead tackler for the Memphis Tigers in 2020 with 81 stops and three of his five career interceptions. The former Edna Karr star helped the Cougars score a 29-1 and take a couple of state titles in his last two preparatory seasons.

Chester Kimbrough (5-11, 167, Jr.) transferred to Michigan state after initially playing cornerback in Florida. Warren Easton’s alum is expected to play a starting role in the secondary Spartans.

Donavan Kaufman (5-10, 197, Soph.) excelled under Archbishop Rummel as a game-changing playmaker in offense, defense and special teams. He spent the 2020 campaign at Vanderbilt, but Kauffman is slated to be a Nickelback starter for Auburn after switching last spring.

TCU’s Khari “Duke” Coleman (6-2, 230, Soph.) grows into a force as a pass-rusher in the Big 12. He was named 2020 freshman All-American and senior Co-Defensive Player of the Year year, recording the second most tackles for loss in the Big 12 last season with 15. The Carver alum had 27.5 sacks and 33 rushes as a prep senior.

Strong Safety Clifford Chattman (6-6, 192, Sr.) transferred from Texas A&M to UTSA, where a starting role is likely. The former McDonogh 35 star has played in 25 games for the Aggies.

Tre Swilling (6-0, 205, Jr.) made 21 tackles at Georgia Tech last season. He has 29 starts under his belt for the Yellow Jackets, has 68 tackles and a couple of interceptions as a cornerback. The son of ex-Saints star Pat Swilling was All-Metro in both football and basketball at Brother Martin.

Wide receiver Lawrence Keys (5-10, 173, Sr.) brings an element of exciting speed to Notre Dame Fightin’ Irish with 4.33 in his forties. He was an All State performer on McDonogh 35 in 2017.

Cincinnati wideout Michael Young (5-10, 190, Jr.) transferred from Notre Dame to the Bearcats after playing 29 games with the Irish. A starter in Cincinnati last season, the Destrehan product had a solid campaign with 29 catches for 332 yards and three scores.

Donald Clay (6-0, 190, Soph.) is a former John Curtis cornerback who has made great strides at SMU. After making 36 tackles and breaking up three times last season, Clay expected to get a bigger role.

Caleb Etienne (6-9, 320, Soph.), a huge alum of Warren Easton, is an Oklahoma State newcomer who is expected to start in the left tackle after moving up from the JUCO ranks to Stillwater.

Ex-brother Martin wide receiver Jeremy Singleton (6-0, 185, Jr.) has made 13 starts during his Houston career. Last year, he had 19 grabs for 95 yards. Singleton caught 76 passes for 1,384 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Crusaders.

Aaron Brule’ (6-1, 235, Jr.) is the returning lead tackler in the state of Mississippi. In 11 starts, the linebacker totaled 77 tackles, 4.5 for losses, 4.0 sacks and 10 rushes. He was a four-star prospect at Rummel in 2018, who has become one of the more underrated “backers in the SEC.”

Another SEC linebacker, Edgerrin Cooper (6-3, 215, Fr.), was a two-way star at Covington, where he racked up 118 tackles, 22 tackles for losses and a pair of sacks, while adding five hasty touchdowns as senior with the lions. He mainly played in special teams in 2020, but is on the agenda as a starter at Texas A&M this season.

Arkansas has a few local starters in their secondary.

Greg Brooks (5-11, 188, Jr.), who has 20 starts for the Razorbacks, is a former West Jeff cornerback. He had 39 stops with three loss tackles and a couple of interceptions in 2020, including one returned for a score against Mississippi state.

Joe Foucha (5-11, 206, Sr.) is a safety hero and was one of the Arkansas team leaders with 60 tackles and two picks. McDonogh 35 has 158 stops and three interceptions during his tenure at Fayetteville.

Kansas has a trio of former New Orleans-area prep stars who are engaged in intensive recruiting efforts in Louisiana for several more years.

Left guard Malik Clark (6-4, 323, Sr.) is a product of Warren Easton who emerged as a three-year starter for the Jayhawks (32 starts).

Defensive tackle Caleb Sampson (6-3, 292, Jr.) is an ex-Northlake Christian standout who has earned a starting role leading through 2021.

St. Augustine’s Taiwan Berryhill (6-2, 220, Jr.) played five games with one start in Kansas last season, but had a great spring to become a starter linebacker for the Jayhawks.

A few Louisiana programs in the Southland conference also got a shot in the arm via transfers.

The Southeastern Lions got a few former SEC defensive players who could make an immediate impact.

Sci Martin (6-3, 250, Sr.) prepared for McDonogh 35 before embarking on his college football journey at LSU, then transferring to Missouri and eventually East Community College. Back in Louisiana, looking to shine again as an edge rusher, Martin recorded an impressive 33.5 sacks for the Roneagles in 2015.

Former LSU defensive tackle Nelson Jenkins (6-4, 300) has found a home in Hammond after entering the transfer portal last year. He played briefly for the Tigers in 2018. The former Plaquemine High star should help bolster the defense line at SLU.

McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has added some FBS talent to his roster, including ex-Louisiana Tech wideout CeeJay Powell (5-7, 170). The grad transfer registered 102 catches for 897 yards and a TD for the Bulldogs. He prepared in Livonia.

Corione Harris played in 28 games in Kansas. The former Landry-Walker cornerback scored 70 tackles and one pick for the Jayhawks.

Ex-Tulane running back Stephon Huderson (5-9, 206, Sr.) joins the backfield at McNeese. The product Petal, Miss. led the Green Wave in 2020 with 773 yards and four touchdowns.

Former LSU and St. Augustine tight end Jamal Pettigrew (6-7, 247) switched to McNeese in 2020. He started all seven games during the spring schedule for the Cowboys.

Chris Joyce (5-11, 191), a cornerback who played 13 times for Tulane in 2018 and 2019, also switched to McNeese last spring.

In other area-related comments, a few former LSU tigers are vying for starting roles in their new locations:

– DE Ray Thornton (6-3, 242, Sr) had 45 tackles and 3.0 sacks for the Tigers. He is expected to grab a starting role as a pass rusher for the Texas Longhorns.

– QB Peter Parrish (6-1, 190, Soph.), who signed to LSU in 2019, has been transferred to Memphis, where he is in a heated battle with Arizona’s Grant Gunnell and former Zachary High star Keilon Brown ( 6-1, 184, Fr.) replaces perennial starter Brady White.