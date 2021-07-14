New Hanover’s Peyton Philemon Named StarNews Girls Tennis Player of the Year





Peyton Philemon was only a part-time player for the New Hanover girls’ tennis team this year, but when the sophomore joined the Wildcats, Philemon was dominant. The COVID-19 pandemic allowed Philemon to be a virtual student in New Hanover for the past school year, so she took her classes at the Barth Hawtin Tennis Academy on Kiawah Island in South Carolina, where she trained five days a week and played some of the best leagues played in the south. “This was something I definitely couldn’t have done in a normal year, so we decided to take advantage of it. I’ve gotten a lot better and I was still able to help New Hanover when they needed me,” Philemon said. With the Wildcats, Philemon remained undefeated in regular season singles and climbed to a singles title at the NCHSAA 3A East Regional. She reached the semifinals of the state tournament. After another spectacular season, Philemon has been named StarNews Girls Tennis All-Area Player of the Year. The highlight of Philemon’s high school season was two narrow wins over Hoggard to take home the Mideastern Conference title. The Wildcats won the first meeting 6-3 and secured the conference championship with a 5-4 victory on May 27. Philemon was defeated 3-1 in those two games, her only defeat coming at No. 1 in doubles to Hoggard’s Elizabeth Vollmin and Macy Morrison, who won the 4A state championship in June. But in singles, Philemon won both matches with ease at No. 1. She lost only six games in four sets. “Those games against Hoggard are so much fun because of the competition,” said Philemon. “Both schools know we are the best in Wilmington and there is a lot at stake. It brings out the best in all of us.” Unfortunately, New Hanover failed to prove its worth as a team against the rest of the state this season. The Wildcats felt like they were the top 3A team in North Carolina all season, but the NCHSAA canceled the two-team playoffs because of COVID-19. “It was super disappointing. That is the game we are all looking forward to the most,” said Philemon. “For me, I gain a lot of experience playing singles all year round, but high school tennis is different and winning the team is the best part.” Fortunately for Philemon and the Wildcats, it will be a brief turnaround with girls’ tennis — and the return of the dual-team tournament — in the fall. Four of the Wildcats’ top six players return for the upcoming season. And of course Philemon has her sights set on two more post-season wins. New Hanover is going back to the 4A classification next year and she wants to break through with a ring. “I think I’m ready to win a state championship,” Philemon said. “I’ve lost to some really good girls in the finals in the last two years, but in singles and as a team that’s the goal.” All Area Girls Tennis First team Peyton Philemon, sophomore, New Hanover (Player of the Yea Sara Frances Butler, junior, New Hanover Julia Johnston, junior, Cape Fear Academy Macy Morrison, senior, Hoggard Mary Davis Thompson, senior, New Hanover Elizabeth Vollmin, senior, Hoggard Second Team Sabrina Achki, junior, North Brunswick Lucy Dimock, freshman, New Hanover Elle Harmon, freshman, Cape Fear Academy Alex Lee, senior, Hoggard Anna Haskins, senior, Hoggard Liza Wells, freshman, Cape Fear Academy Reporter Jackson Fuller can be reached at [email protected] or 910-343-2262.

