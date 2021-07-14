‘My mother’s sambar rice is probably the best in the world’





“You are what you eat,” they say. So, what exactly is it that makes a champion? We take a look at the diet of table tennis player G Sathiyan. What is one meal you are likely to eat again and again during the week? I like variety in my food. My favorite meal is appam with coconut milk, but I would probably get bored eating it too often. My mother’s sambar rice is probably the tastiest in the world. I can have it, say three times a week. A dish that you like to cook yourself? (laughs) I’m really not good at cooking. The only thing I learned to make for myself during my time in Germany is an omelette. It’s useful for when I’m alone and really hungry. ESPN What is a typical meal for you on match days during tournaments? The idea is not to feel full and uncomfortable during a match, so I go in with a half full stomach. I try to eat neutral and light. When I play in Europe, it’s almost always some pasta or spaghetti with white sauce. When I am in India idli and sambar is the automatic choice. Sometimes I also have a little chicken for the games. What is your favorite country to eat out when traveling for tournaments? Qatar, for its variety and proximity to Indian cuisine. If you could suggest an Indian specialty dish to players from other countries, what would it be and why? There are too many great Indian dishes. The North Indian ones might be a bit spicy for the foreign palate, so I’m going for my personal favorite, appam with coconut milk.

1 Related If you could reward yourself with a cheat meal after a win, what would it be? Oh, that would be a cheese burst pizza and a generous slice of chocolate cake. What are the things you really like to eat but have been removed from your diet as part of a fitness regime? I absolutely love chocolates, but it has been drastically cut from my diet. My nutritionist was very clear that just because I’m thin I can’t get away with eating chocolates. They did some tests on me and my sugar levels were on the slightly higher side. So chocolates are almost banned. I also cut back on rice. I switched from white to brown rice and the portions are now a lot smaller. What’s the one new item you’ve included in your diet lately and why? More vegetables are included in my meal plan, for example, beetroot and broccoli. The role of banana in my diet, especially on match days, has also increased. I used to chew chocolates for the energy kick, but now it’s been replaced by bananas. What helps you to recover quickly after a competition? What is your favorite pre/post workout snack? Among natural foods, pomegranate is my favorite food for quick recovery. Apples too. Fast&Up’s BCAA and glutamine supplements have been very helpful when it comes to muscle recovery after a competition or intense training session. What kind of fast food can you eat as a professional athlete? Haha, I don’t think any kind of fast food is okay for us. Only on cheatdays can we afford to indulge once in a while. The one thing that’s readily available literally everywhere that I really love is corn. It probably can’t be categorized as fast food just because they sell it in theaters, beaches, and all kinds of public places. I like pure, just with some salt and no masalas.

