EHS Football Field | News, Sports, Jobs

ELKINS — Construction began this week on a new football stadium at Elkins High School, and an official said the project will be completed in time for the Tigers’ first home game on October 1.

The new stadium project at Elkins High School officially got off the ground last week when athletic director Ross Ware met with a Stadium Solutions official to discuss final plans for installing the stands at EHS.

“Last Thursday I met with project manager Cory Roenigk and we approved the drawings for the stands themselves”, Ware told The Inter-Mountain on Tuesday. “We picked the color of the press box, some of the interior and other things related to the stands.”

This week, Stadium Solutions, a Pittsburgh-based company that will oversee all phases of the project, including design, engineering and construction, returned to the new field — located adjacent to Elkins High School — and a team was hard at work to complete the remove old stands on Tuesday.

Most of that portion of the seats will be moved to one end of the field, behind what will be one of the end zones. They will remain there for EHS football spectators to play games this summer while construction is underway. The baseball field at EHS will also have part of the old stands.

“They (Stadium Solutions) had some free time this week, so they came forward to start working on the old bleachers that we’re moving,” said True. “We want to be able to have them ready when the football season starts at the end of August. They will also be used for the band during football matches.”

Ware said the grandstand project, which is phase 1 of the renovation of the entire outdoor sports facilities at the school, will not be ready before the start of the football season on August 27.

“We have already moved our first two games scheduled to play at home,” said True. “The stands will not be ready in time for those games, but they will be ready on October 1st and that will be our first home game against Grafton. And that will actually also be our home game.”

Ware said the capacity for the new stadium will be 2,200 once the project is completed. That is only 200 seats less than the capacity of the Wimer Stadium.

“The field won’t qualify for the playoffs at the beginning, but if you look at $300 a seat, we can’t immediately build 3,000 extra seats to make that possible,” said True. “Phase 1 was to have some seats, phase 2 is to lay out grass and track, and later we hope to add more stands.”

Ware said that if the funds are available, the additional seating would be added during phase 2 of the project.

When asked how phase 2 of the project went, Ware replied: “There are still many question marks, but the board office has a meeting with the state board on Monday to present a plan for all the federal money we have received. If that works out well for us, some money will be released in the board office to help with the next phase. So money is now a big question mark.”

Ware said the search for private donors is not out of the question to help with the second phase.

“I think we can get some help from some people later on, but I hope to be able to do that as we start building new toilets, concession stands and the like,” he said.

The Elkins High School football team played every game on the road last season after Wimer Stadium was deemed unsafe for spectators. The Elkins Middle School softball field and Tigers Valley High School baseball field were also deemed unsafe for spectators by the West Virginia Board of Risk and Insurance Management last year.

On May 4, the Randolph County Board of Education voted to pass a resolution allowing the county school system to enter into a lease-purchase agreement with Citizens Bank of West Virginia to provide funding for new bleachers to be built for EHS athletic programs. including football, baseball and band. As part of the grandstand project, county officials will move the home of EHS football from Wimer Stadium to the current location of Elkins High School on Kennedy Drive off Beverly Pike Five lane.

In addition, the funding will be used to complete grandstand projects for Tygarts Valley Middle-High School football, TVMHS baseball/softball and Elkins Middle School softball.

Stadium Solutions gave an estimate of approximately $957,000 to complete outdoor bleaching projects at the facilities. The lease purchase with Citizens Bank is for a period of 10 years for up to $1,140,000. The payments are $128,720.43 per year.