Team India undertakes photo shoot in Sri Lanka





India Tour of Sri Lanka: Bhuvneshwar’s FIFA, Kishan’s snooker and Sakariya’s table tennis keep Indian stars busy; Watch video: The new faces of Team India took part in a classic photo shoot, days before the first ODI against Sri Lanka, scheduled for July 18. While the players waited for their shoot, many of them resorted to other indoor activities to entertain themselves. In the latest video shared by BCCI, Vice Captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar FIFA was seen as Chetan Sakariya rolled his arms in table tennis. The video also shows how Ishan Kishan plays snooker. When #TeamIndia went

Lights

Camera

Action



The excitement builds for the ODI series against Sri Lanka #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/fo1HrkTR8B BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2021 The video shared by BCCI subtitled, When #TeamIndia goes Lights. Camera. Action. The excitement is building for the ODI series against Sri Lanka #SLvIND. The small clip also featured Indian speedy Navdeep Saini taking part in a supposed phone game with net bowler Arshdeep Singh. Manish Pandey and Devdutt Padikkal posed for the camera in their all-brave style. On Tuesday, BCCI had shared the photos of Team India’s new faces posing confidently for the camera. pic.twitter.com/LpOrdEjFrg BCCI (@BCCI) July 13, 2021 All six players donned the Indian jersey and held the bat/ball according to their role. While the batsman Padikkal, Padikkal and Rana posed with the bat, players like Chakravarthy and Sakariya posed with the ball. The all-rounder K Gowtham was seen with both the bat and the ball. Also Read: India Tour of Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya ready for big show against Sri Lanka, fit and ready to bowl India tour of Sri Lanka: a look at the revised times and the new schedule Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced revised timings for the 3 match ODIs and as many T20s against India. The series, which had to be postponed for five days due to COVID-19 cases at the camp in Sri Lanka, will now be played from July 18. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/LQSJT5tDmM Sri Lanka cricket (@OfficialSLC) July 12, 2021 Now, instead of July 13, the 1st ODI will be played at the Colombos R Premadasa Stadium on July 18 from 3 PM, while the T20 matches will start from July 25 from 8 PM. All matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network channels and streamed live on SonyLIV app OTT platform. Indian squad:Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Krunal Gowtham, , Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice Captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya Net Bowlers:Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh India tour through Sri Lanka Follow all LIVE Updates about the India tour through Sri Lanka onInsideSport.co

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidesport.co/india-tour-of-sri-lanka-bhuvneshwar-kumar-ishan-kishan-sakariya-relish-indoor-activities-during-team-indias-photoshoot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]arketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos