Blue Jays marriage of convenience to all-star Marcus Semien doesn’t have to be a year-long stand

Marcus Semien has done a lot to update his resume over nine seasons in the major leagues. He is a former MVP candidate, a two-time Gold Glove finalist, and for three straight years was a driving force in getting the Oakland A’s to the playoffs.

The 30-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best infielders in the game, the type of player every organization hopes to become. A leader on the field with his vast experience, and also off it through his senior role with the MLB Players’ Association.

The defense is stable and the strength is among the best in the league. He’s a former all-MLB second-team roster, a focal point in the Blue Jays’ deadly lineup, and this week he’s an MLB all-star for the first time.

It’s hard to believe that, prior to hitting an infield RBI single against Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes in the top of the second inning of Tuesday-evening’s all-star game in Denver, Semien had never experienced this before. Even during his 2019 MVP-caliber season, he was passed over for the midsummer classic in favor of Francisco Lindor, Xander Bogaerts and Jorge Polanco.

No one would consider turning him down now. Semien, who ended the American League’s 5-2 victory over the National League 1-for-2 with a walk, arrived as one of only eight second basemen in MLB history to hit at least 22 home runs before the break. He has more home runs than any middle infielder in franchise history over the same period, surpassing Aaron Hill’s 2009 total by two.

Semien’s 44 extra-base hits rank fifth in the AL, his 98 hits his sixth, and he ranks third with 67 runs. There is no second baseman with more RBIs than his 56, and Semien makes it out of the leadoff spot, where he currently has the third highest OPS (.863) in Jays history, behind only Shannon Stewart’s .882 in 2000. and Reed Johnson’s .869 in 2006.

The converted shortstop has another banner season and he’s about to be rewarded.

After a somewhat disappointing 2020, Semien took the gamble. He declined to sign multi-year contracts, instead opting to focus on a one-year deal to restore value. He bet on himself and the payout coming up will be enough to make even LottoMax winners jealous.

Semien’s 4.3 wins over substitution is better than any full-time AL position player, including teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who continued his remarkable season by taking the all-star game MVP award after going 1-for-3 with a pair RBIs and a 468 foot solo home run.

Semien will be the best second baseman available this off-season or, if he wants to, one of the best shortstops alongside Carlos Correa, Corey Seager and Trevor Story.

The Jays couldn’t have asked for anything more after giving him a one-year deal worth $18 million (US), about $900,000 less than he would have done had Oakland made him a qualifying offer at the end of 2020. A Jays team that had to be thrown instead doubled on their attack and Semien delivered in every way.

Whether the relationship will continue beyond this season remains to be seen. DJ LeMahieu, who is two years older, got $90 million from the Yankees last season, so it’s possible Semien is headed for a nine-figure payday. That’s something the Jays were willing to do with George Springer, but they may be hesitant to aim again with lengthy overtime that will eventually be needed for Guerrero, Bo Bichette and possibly even Teoscar Hernandez, who doubled in the fifth inning on Miami’s Trevor Rogers and later scored on an RBI groundout by Guerrero on Tuesday-evening.

The Jays have the means to keep Semien if they want to, there’s no question about that. Rogers Communications can sign virtually anyone without making a dent in profits, but there are salary parameters that the front office must operate under and while executives have carte blanche to spend the allotted money as they see fit, it must be used to all aspects of the team.

CEO Ross Atkins has about $65 million in guaranteed salaries for next year, plus 11 arbitration cases — including Guerrero, Hernandez and Cavan Biggio — that will significantly increase that figure. Expiring contracts include Tanner Roark ($12 million), Kirby Yates ($5.5 million), Steven Matz ($5.2 million) and Semien ($18 million) for a team that started the year with a payroll of approximately $135 million .

If the decline in earnings from the pandemic doesn’t deter Rogers, a payroll in the $145 million to $150 million range next year shouldn’t be ruled out. That could keep more than $45 million to $55 million available this winter, after investments of $53.5 million in the winter of 2019-20 and another $75 million last off-season.

That seems like a lot of money, until you consider that the Jays have to add a few starters, at least one of which has to be a frontline arm, and build the rear of the bullpen almost from scratch. From afar, it looks like at some point the Jays will once again have to choose between bringing Semien back or going all in on the pitching and relying on infield prospects like Austin Martin, Jordan Groshans and Orelvis Martinez to step up.

Loading… Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…

Earlier this season, it seemed a foregone conclusion that Semien would become a seasonal rental. The Jays had some money to spend, no frontline starters to target, and Semien needed a place to play at a fair market value. It was a marriage of convenience, yet one that worked out so well that the two parties owe it to themselves to at least explore the possibility of making it a long-term affair.

It’s way too early to know if Semien will last this year, but – barring a catastrophic injury – one thing we know for sure is that he is a few months away from winning gold, and if he stays that way playing the standout middle infielder is going to make every penny.