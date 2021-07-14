All-Star Game: After Pandemic, Denver Vendors Are Grateful For Blessing





DENVER (KDVR) Denver businesses of all kinds got a much-needed rebound from the pandemic with a little help from MLB All-Star Week. All the companies that survived the pandemic, the All-Star Game is like, ‘Here you go! Here’s your price, said Kyle Burtman, a Denver cab driver. Burtman said he was shocked at the number of events that included All-Star Week. “It’s not just the game, it’s the derby and other things. We’ve been going non-stop since Friday afternoon, Burtman said. After a year of empty streets, downtown Denver residents welcome All-Star activities

He said he worked 16 hours a day on Saturdays and even took Sundays off to rest. In the last three years of being a pedicab driver, he said it was the busiest he’s seen Denver. This is much-needed money for this neighborhood, Burtman said. There were dozens of vendors on the street outside Coors Field. Many of those salesmen have been working in the corners around Coors Field for years. MLB All-Star Auction Lets Fans Own a Piece of Baseball History, Like This Babe Ruth Bat

We haven’t made any money for a year. So it’s nice that people are watching us, said Dalton Rodriguez, who owns and runs a hot dog stand on 20th and Blake Street. Rodriguez said his brother had the stands on that corner since 2007, when the Rockies won the World Series. He said even that night doesn’t compare to the traffic he saw on All-Star Weekend. A lot of people haven’t been outside this way since COVID, and it’s been great, Rodriguez said. Bars and restaurants around the stadium were also packed for the big game, much of this traffic helping businesses get back on their feet. Full coverage of the 2021 MLB All-Star Week





