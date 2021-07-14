New Sauk Rapids-Rice coach grew up in Foley, known for its tennis history





Trisha Bemboom was hired in May as Sauk Rapids-Rice’s new tennis head coach for the coming fall. Since then, Bemboom has had a few months to get wet with the new head coach position. As a former assistant coach, she isn’t overly concerned about the transition and is ready to see this program continue to grow in the coming years. Let’s get to know Bemboom a little better. A history of tennis Bemboom grew up in Gilman and went to school in Foley. Known for their tennis history, Foley was the beginning of Bemboom’s love of the game. She remembers that the tennis program was a community recreation team and she used her mother’s tennis racket to start her career. “We didn’t have parents to drop us off at all these practices,” Bemboom said. “I cycled Highway 25 from Gilman to Foley every practice. At the time I thought I was quite invested in the game.” Bemboom continued to play tennis recreationally in the Foley and St. Cloud area while attending St. Cloud State University and becoming a teacher. love for teaching Bemboom is entering her 23rd grade. She started out as a special education teacher and was invested in student leadership programs. She became a volunteer counselor to the student council and attended leadership conferences. “I really started to like student leadership,” Bemboom said. “Now I can teach two different classes at [Sauk Rapids-Rice] high school for all students, 9-12, Leadership Basics and Advanced Leadership.” READ MORE:Trisha Bemboom becomes new Sauk Rapids-Rice girls tennis head coach Bemboom has been teaching these classes for about five years and she describes this teaching function as ‘the best of both worlds’. Building a tennis program in Sauk Rapids Being from Foley and seeing the success in that program, Bemboom came to Sauk Rapids with no tennis program. She wondered how a school of that size didn’t have a tennis program. She told the operations director and Bemboom was able to initiate a program when Sauk Rapids became a cooperative with Sartell. Bemboom coached this team as an assistant coach so she could see the Sauk Rapids players. Then Bemboom started a high school tennis team while his daughter was attending high school. She was the head coach of the high school team for three years before entering high school and joining the Sauk Rapids team that had a partnership with Apollo and Cathedral. The co-op later became just Sauk Rapids and Apollo and this will be the first season that Sauk Rapids stands alone for the girls tennis season. “It will be a fun and new experience to be alone as a high school,” Bemboom said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for next season and to build for the future.” In addition to the high school team, Bemboom has always been an assistant coach and enjoys getting to know the players and watching them grow throughout the season. It made sense for Bemboom to become head coach this year and she hopes more girls will become interested in tennis as Sauk Rapids will face it in the future. A welcoming coaching style As the 2021 fall season approaches, Bemboom is delighted to have its players wearing the green and yellow colors for Sauk Rapids. She is also looking forward to building more connections with the players during the season. Bemboom’s coaching style is aimed at improving and enjoying the sport. She wants the girls to join in and leave everything on the field during a match. During training, she wants them to ask questions and find that passion for tennis. Bemboom said she has a great group of girls on the team this fall and that she plans to keep increasing the number of entries in the coming years. “I want the players to grow and learn every day,” said Bemboom. “I want them to fight for every point in a game and learn from every game they play.” Brian Mozey is the high school sports reporter for the St. Cloud Times. Reach him at 320-255-8772 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @BrianMozey.

