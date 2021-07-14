National Hockey League wants to add more Latinos to roster and fanbase

Latinos have been making great strides in the sports world in the United States for decades. Most think of soccer, baseball, and maybe even soccer when it comes to Latinos on U.S. sports teams.Butnot hockey and the National Hockey League wants to change that.

While the number of Latino players is small, there are a few that have seen success in the NHL. Among them Max Pacioretty of the Vegas Golden Knights, whose mother is Mexican. She grew up in Mexico and knew nothing about skating. She encouraged Max to go on the ice when she realized he had a lot of energy as a child. This year, Pacioretty helped his team to the Western Conference Finals. Toronto Maple Leaves Center Auston Matthews also has roots in Mexico. “My mother’s side is from Hermosillo. It’s about six hours south of Phoenix. I’ve been there, been there a lot when I was growing up,” he toldNHL.com.

Latinos are also in the front office. Scott Gomez was one of the first Latinos in the NHL, helping the New Jersey Devils to the Stanley Cup twice. He went on to coach for the New York Rangers and was named Assistant Coach of the Year in 2017. The Arizona Coyotes have the firstLatino President and CEO in NHL history with Xavier Gutierrez. And in Alex Meruelo, the league saw its first Latino majority owner when he bought the Coyotes in 2019.

While these men are just a few examples, all this is to say that the NHL seems to have seen the tremendous potential in Latino players and a Latino fan base. Teams such as The Los Angeles Kings and The Vegas Golden Knights have started broadcasting select games in Spanish. TheChicago Blackhawks now cast all their games in Spanish.In 2018, the first-ever Spanish radio broadcast of the Stanley Cup was broadcast thanks to the Knights featuring both @LosGoldenKnights on Instagram and@LosKVGKon Twitter offering Spanish-language content for Latin American fans.

Xavier Guiterrez toldABC news,“I think it’s a sport that’s ready to be part of the Latino community in the US, and it’s important for the NHL to do it.”

To that end, the NHL signed a deal with ESPN to resume air hockey games next season. An added benefit of that deal is that the network will broadcast games in Mexico, Latin America, the Caribbean and parts of Europe during the seven-year deal.