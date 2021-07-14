IBIA reports record low tennis warnings despite Wimbledon probe | Sports Integrity





A record number of suspicious bets related to tennis were recorded in the second quarter of this year, despite sports authorities confirming today that they are investigating irregular betting patterns at the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament.

The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) announced today in its quarterly update that only six warnings have been reported about tennis in the three months to June 30, the lowest number for that sport since the agency began producing regular reports in 2015. . The IBIA said it saw a significant decline across the board during the quarter with just 38 cases of suspicious bets reported to relevant authorities during the period. The total for the second quarter of 2021 represents a 41% decrease in the number of alerts reported compared to the total of 64 for the first quarter and represents a similar decrease compared to the total for the second quarter of 2020, which included 65 alerts. saw. The Q2 warnings covered five sports, including football (16 cases), table tennis (9), tennis (6), esports (6) and beach volleyball (1). Warnings related to football were 33% higher than in the first quarter of this year. Geographically, Europe was responsible for almost half (47%) of all alerts reported, followed by Asia and South America at 13% each. Khalid Ali, chief executive of IBIA, said: The 38 cases in the second quarter added to the 64 cases in the first quarter bring the total for the middle of the year to 102 reports reported by the association. Football generated the highest number of alerts in that period with 28, followed by tennis (24) and eSports (23). These three sports comprise almost 75% of all reports reported in the first half of 2021. IBIA’s membership expansion means that, as outlined in the recently published Optimum Betting Market report, it now represents $137 billion in global regulated betting revenue per year, making it the largest customer-facing integrity platform in the world with nearly 50% of commercial online gambling. market. In a separate development, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said it is investigating two Wimbledon matches this month after bookmakers flagged “possibly erratic betting patterns. Two warnings (were) provided to us during the gambling industry championships pointing to possible erratic gambling patterns, an ITIA spokesperson said. We cannot comment on the details of these while they are being investigated.

