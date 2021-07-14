Chinese table tennis boss says Olympic Covid rules are ‘extremely difficult’





Beijing (AFP) The Chinese table tennis chief has complained about the Covid-19 safety rules at the Tokyo Olympics, saying they are making life “extremely difficult” as his team aims to regain gold. Having won 28 of the 32 table tennis titles awarded at the Olympics, China dominates a sport in a way that has rarely been matched. But the build-up to the pandemic-delayed Games has presented several challenges, from inconsistent form among China’s top players to new rules to stop the spread of the coronavirus. “We didn’t expect epidemic rules like not wiping the gaming table with your hand or blowing (on the ball),” Liu Guoliang, president of the China Table Tennis Association, told state broadcaster CCTV. “Preparing for these Olympics is actually extremely difficult,” he added in an interview that aired on Tuesday. It is the Chinese Olympic team’s second Covid evil this week after sailors complained about poor pandemic prevention measures at their hotel. The Chinese sailing team said the participants were forced to mingle with other guests at their hotel. The clip of the table tennis association is widely circulating and attracted 140 million views on the Chinese Twitter-like platform Weibo as of Wednesday. “If you can’t beat us, so be it. Why look for so many reasons, including the pandemic?” a user wrote. In the interview, Liu – herself a former world and Olympic champion – said the team is now helping athletes “resist pressure and interference” at the Olympics. “The most difficult matches for the athletes are the first two rounds – during such elimination rounds and ‘fights to the death,'” he added. This year’s six-man Chinese roster includes reigning Olympic champion Ma Long and world number one Fan Zhendong in men’s singles, while world champion Liu Shiwen will play mixed doubles and women’s team events. Apart from China, South Korea (three times) and Sweden (once) are the only other countries to have won Olympic table tennis titles. 2021 AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210714-china-table-tennis-boss-says-olympic-covid-rules-extremely-difficult The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos