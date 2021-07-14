County cricket: Roses match abandoned, Surrey v Somerset and more live! | Sport

Time for me to write one last summary, with Hampshire only needing 18 to pimp Gloucestershire at last, Kent eyeing another 139 at an honest old lick to give Sussex a nosebleed, or else just hang out till they shake hands, and Northants holding on, Gloucestershire with 23 chase with six wickets left.
12:12 pm
Surrey signs with Somerset
After all the excitement, they shake hands at 5 pm. Ashwin warmed up nicely for the Test Series 6-27.
12:10
Notts drawing with Durham
Notts advances to Division One, Durham has to settle for Division Two.
12:05
Worcestershire draw with Warwickshire
Warwickshire confirm their Division One status after a draw at a pancake field. Only 21 wickets fell in the match.
12:03
Middlesex win by 121 runs!
Topped off with an excellent yorker from Harris. Murtagh 4-36; Harris 3-50. Well done Middlesex!
12:00 o’clock
An email arrives from Smylers. I’m glad the ECB has confidence in Headingley for Sunday’s England game, but I’m not sure they have taken into account that our eight-year-old has a ticket. Aidan has still failed to see a cricket match in England, despite several years of efforts thwarted by the rain. three days. If the jinx is to continue, something else must pop up, and a broken drainage would be another one to add to the list.
Poor Aidan, that’s bad luck. The forecast for Leeds for the coming days is cracking – 23 degrees tomorrow and 26 degrees Fri sun and most importantly NO RAIN – which is probably why the ECB is making confident noises. However, I have no idea how hard it will be to fix the drainage issues, or if it’s just a matter of waiting for the soil to dry. They should be totally sure no water rose up ahead of the bowlers – one of the key issues yesterday.
Updated
11:44
Hampshire 0-1! A first wicket, Weatherley caught behind for a duck.
11:38
Thanks to Kevin Howells, for this excerpt: Somerset will take more points if Hampshire, it seems almost certain, continues than Gloucestershire.
11:34
Gloucestershire all out 310
Hampshire needs 54 to win in 20 overs to play Division One cricket in September.
Updated
11:31
The ECB is confident that the UK T20 against Pakistan at Headingley on Sunday will go on without a hitch.
11:28
Wickets at Cheltenham.
The ugliest layoffs for Ollie Price in Cheltenham he approaches a long jump, the ball swings from the Tom Alsops helmet, loops in the air and is caught by Mason Crane.
And now Matt Taylor follows for a duck. Gloucestershire 310-9. This is Hampshires up for grabs.
11:24
Former Sussex batsman Harry Finch is 79 not out in Canterbury, and Dan Lincoln, a former Reading Academy goalkeeper, hits a six out of nowhere. Kent sits a stoic 155-3. I didn’t give them a chance to last the day and am very happy to be proven wrong.
11:17
Amla is relatively lively these days, 24 not out of 57 balls. He built a corrugated board platform with Jamie Smith of 41 for the fourth wicket.
11:08
Here we go, the last cricket session until the end of August, with the last remaining Division One spot still up in the air. Not bad! It’s been a fantastic first half of the season, we’re waiting to see how it all plays out in September – it could be all eyes on Division One as Div. 2 and 3 scurrying around for….proud? prize money? It is enough? We’ll find out, I guess.
10:47
Tea time scores
Chester-le-Street: Notts 328 and 217 against Durham 165 and 136-3. Durham needs 245 to win
Cheltenham: Gloucs 229 and 302-7 v Hampshire 486-7 Dec Gloucs leads with 45
Northwood: Middlesex 324-9 & 196 v Leics 228 & 145-5 Leics need 148 to win
Cardiff: Northants 215-9 and 161-4 v Glamorgan2 462-4 Dec Northant’s course through 86
Canterbury: Sussex 181 & 332-4 v Kent 165 & 139-3 Kent needs 210 to win
New Road: Warwicks 395 and 160-1 v Worcs 447-9Dec Warwicks leads with 108 runs
Headingley: Lancashire 411-2 v Yorkshire MATCH DRAWN – UNSAFE CONDITIONS
The Oval: Somerset 429 and 69 against Surrey 240 and 79-3 Surrey needs 180 to win
10:39
The Price brothers are still holding on proceed with only one left for tea. Gloucestershire’s lead is 43.
10:35
Rob Yates going into his fourth half century of the season – what a summer this has been for him. Particularly that knock on Essex that seemed to remove the cloak of invincibility from Simon Harmers. Warwickshire 155-1.
10:23
At Cheltenham there was a huge wicket for Hampshire,Tom Lace lbw for 118. He tosses his bat and helmet as he crosses the boundary rope in sheer fury, and the job of making the day’s run is now up to the two young brothers, Tom and Ollie Price. Gloucestershire’s lead is 35.
Updated
10:19
Northamptonshire have announced that Friday night’s canceled game at The County Ground will be replaced with a T20 exhibition game featuring two Steelbacks teams led by Josh Cobb and Graeme White.
10:13
The mood music about Covid, The Hundred and the Royal London is getting darker and darker.
10:01
More team changes in The Hundred
West Indian all-rounder Hayley Matthews joins welsh fire na Sun Luus tested positive for Covid and cannot travel.
Colin de Grandhomme signs for Southern Brave instead of Andre Russell unable to play due to international obligations and Guyana’s status on the UK’s Red List.
Marchant de Lange start the competition for Trent Rockets next Wahab Riazs visa problems. Glenn Phillips will play for Welsh Fire instead of the injured one Kieron Pollard.
Adelaide Strikers batter Katie Mack replaces Ellyse Perry in Birmingham Phoenix. Amy Jones will now captain the side.
Ollie Pope will miss the start of The Hundred as he recovers from a quad injury while Alice Monaghan replaces Hannahat London Spirit.
Updated
09:53
No, no Kent, that’s not how you do it! They lose a second if Marcus ORiordan runs out of 47. Did the domino just flip?
09:50
Gloucestershire is in charge, but more pertinently, they lost a wicket. Lace is still there at 110, Taylor the man to go after a 27 full ooomph. High demand for Ollie Price to hang out for a few hours.
09:37
This is not good for Surrey. A second opener goes, Stoneman bat/pads to Jack Leach’s short leg. Surrey 25-2. But an immovable object is in the fold.
09:35
Somerset have opened with van der Merwe and Jack Leach and Rory Burns has already sunk, bowled for 12. Surrey, 25-1.
09:24
A maiden hundred for Gloucestershire for Tom Lace
What an opportunity to understand! Hes got a third of the way to save the game for the county he joined at the end of last season. Gloucs 244-5, Lace 108 not out. Gloucestershire course with 13, with at least 52 overs.
09:12
I know those who watch the Cheltenham current yesterday thought Bracey looked a bit lead-footed. Thanks to ReadingOldBoy BTL for this observation earlier this morning, Cheltenham is also quite unforgiving for a goalkeeper. Especially at the end of the College Lawn, once past the keeper it goes to the border very quickly so there is no hiding place.
