Will Michigan ever beat Ohio State football in a game where the Buckeyes are the underdog again?





COLUMBUS, Ohio — The last time the Ohio State soccer team was the underdog in a game against Michigan was in 2018. The Wolverines had racked up 10 consecutive wins after losing their season opener at Notre Dame, while the Buckeyes struggled to reach the finish line. Four weeks earlier, they'd lost at Purdue before entering a farewell week, and things didn't get much better after that. They had won three straight wins, but the same defensive problems they had before the break still hadn't improved. Quarterback Adrian Martinez did what he wanted at Ohio Stadium, despite OSU walking away with a 36-31 win over Nebraska. The offense forgot to travel to East Lansing in a 26-6 road win over Michigan State. Then Anthony McFarland broke every record you could imagine, while Maryland put the fear of God in the Buckeyes in an overtime game of 52-51. It made sense that the state of Ohio would be the underdog. Then Ryan Day and Kevin Wilson turned a game plan that led to a 62-39 win in what was probably Dwayne Haskins' best game as a quarterback. In 2019, OSU was one of the best teams in the country and three players with strong Heisman Trophy cases. It was far fetched to think Michigan would even be in that game, let alone be considered the favorite. The same would have been the case in 2020 if it had been played out, especially with how the Wolverines season had gone up to that point. Which brings us to 2021, when both sides are likely to break in new starting quarterbacks. But the first two cycles of days as head coach coupled with what Urban Meyer left behind has created a significant talent gap between the two programs. Worst-case scenario, Ohio State is expected to be a one- or two-loss team headed for its final regular season game. Michigan could easily have that many by the time it reaches its farewell week on October 16. That gap is not closing anytime soon. Ohio State continues to assemble classes competing for national titles as Michigans hover around the top 10. The Buckeyes are unlikely to be the winner in The Game 20 consecutive times before the Wolverines finally win. But being the favorite in every game this decade isn't out of the question. This is the biggest rivalry in the sport, but the participants have gone in different directions. The days of going back and forth while in the midst of a 10-year war may be over. But at some point, the state of Ohio will be seen as an underdog heading into the last weekend of November. It may just be a while before that happens. In the meantime, Michigan can only hope to be what Auburn is to Alabama at times, a spoiler.

