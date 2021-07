Watch Texans Competing in Tokyo Olympics

The names of athletes competing in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics for Team USA have been released, and Texas has dozens of Olympians representing the state. The official list was released Tuesday and received both praise and criticism after Dallas track star Sha’Carri Richardson was disqualified from participating. Richardson was given a 30-day suspension after testing positive for marijuana, a banned substance, according to the US Anti-Doping Agency. Athletes will compete in a record 339 events across 41 sports from July 23 at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium and several other venues. For the full program go to Tokyo Olympics. USA Olympic Swimming Team 50 R Simone Manuel (Sugarland) 4X100 FR-R Natalie Hinds (Athens) Diving in the USA Alison Gibson (Austin) Hailey Hernandez (South Lake) USA Table tennis Huijing Wang (Sugarland) USA Tennis Austin Krajicek (Plano) USA screens Courtney Hurley (San Antonio) Kelley Hurley (San Antonio) american karate Tom Scott (Richardson) american rugby Kevon Williams (Houston) Boxing in the USA Virginia Fuchs (Houston) US shooting Phillip Jungman (Caldwell) Austen Smith (Keller) american softball Kat Osterman (Houston) Cycling in the USA Lawson Craddock (Houston) Archery in the USA Mackenzie Brown (Flint) american baseball Shane Baz (Cypress) Scott Kazmir (Cypress Falls) Simeon Woods Richardson (Sugar Land) USA Olympic Track W triple jump Jasmine Moore (Grand Prairie) W Javelin Ariana Ince (Gonzales) 4x400m mixed relay pool/alternative Will London III (Waco) M 800m Bryce Hoppel (Midland) M long jump Steffin McCarter (Copperas Cove) W 800m Raevyn Rogers (Houston) 4X400m mixed relay pool Bryce Deadmon (Missouri City) USA Volleyball Chiaka Ogbogu (Coppell) Weightlifting USA Jourdan Delacruz (Wylie) Sarah Robles (League City) USA Wrestling Tamyra Mensah Stock (Katy) Gymnastics in the USA Simon Biles Olympic basketball in the USA Ladies 3X3 Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings) women’s basketball Ariel Atkins (Dallas) Brittany Griner (Houston) Texas College/University Athletes M pole vault K.C. Lightfoot (Texas Tech) M pole vault Ryan Crouser (University of Texas) W 100m Teahna Daniels (University of Texas) W 800m Athing Mu (Texas A&M) W long jump Tara Davis (University of Texas) W Javelin Maggie Malone (Texas A&M) For a full list of participants, visit Team USA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/tx/san-antonio/olympics/2021/07/13/list–check-out-texans-competing-in-tokyo-olympics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos