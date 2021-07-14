The Houston Rockets Hold the Keys to the 2021 NBA Draft

The Houston missiles had more at stake than any team that entered the 2021 NBA draw lottery. Despite finishing with the worst record in the NBA at 17-55 overall, the Rockets had a 47.9 chance percent that their choice would slip outside the top four and thus to the Oklahoma City Thunder dating the teams Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook swap a few seasons earlier.

Houston heaved a sigh of relief when their pick at No. 2 overall came in, but there was apparently still some disappointment in the air for the franchise. The Rockets reportedly covet State of Oklahoma security guard and Texas-born Cade Cunningham, who is widely expected to become No. 1 overall. They haven’t given up on getting hold of him yet.

The Rockets have been aggressive in their attempts to trade up to No. 1 with the Detroit Pistons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Houston’s desire to begin their post-James Harden rebuild with another great ball handler who excels at pick and roll makes sense. They were about to see how far they want to go and if the Pistons are interested in making a deal.

Both the Pistons and Rockets are reportedly still trying to figure out what to do if they keep their pick. The Athletic reported that Detroit is also interested in G-League Ignite guard Jalen Green and could bring him over Cunningham. The Rockets are also currently being pinned down to take over Green from USC big man Evan Mobley in the latest mock draft by ESPN.

There is a recent precedent for the top pick being traded. In 2017, the Philadelphia 76ers traded from No. 3 to No. 1 in general with the Boston Celtics to select consensus top prospect Markelle Fultz. While Fultz would be traded on the Orlando Magic two years later, after a bizarre injury, Boston found their third-choice franchise superstar in Jayson Tatum.

With such a strong crop of talent at the top of this design class, there’s a serious possibility the No. 1 pick could be traded. The rest of the league will have to wait and see what Houston does on draft night. These are their options.

How the Pistons and Rockets can swap the top two picks in the draft

The Rockets have enough draw capital to use in a possible trade for number 1. In addition to the second pick this year, the Rockets also have picks number 23 and number 24. They also have a slew of picks from the Brooklyn nets in the Harden deal, Milwaukees 2023 first rounder and Detroit’s 2022 first rounder protected 1-16 in the first year with protections slightly lower until 2027. Read all about Houston’s future picks here.

The Rockets can throw the second overall pick plus a bunch of current and future mid-round picks at the Pistons to swap the top two picks. While that may be appealing to Detroit, depending on how they view Cunningham vs. Mobley and Green, it is the infamous nighttime trek between the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks back in 2018 who can best inform on how this deal could go.

In 2018, the Mavericks sent No. 5 overall and a top-five protected 2019 pick to the Hawks for No. 3 and the right to choose Luka Doncic. Atlanta would select Trae Young and pick Cam Reddish with their roster the following year. If Houston is serious about the Cunningham acquisition, a similar deal could look like this:

Detroit gets : No. 2 overall pick, 2022 Houston top-five protected pick

: No. 2 overall pick, 2022 Houston top-five protected pick Houston gets: No. 1 general choice

That would be an excellent value for Detroit to go down one place, provided they think Green of Mobley is close to Cunningham in value. It would also be a risky move for a Houston team that is just starting its rebuild and will likely be looking at another good pick in the lottery next season.

Perhaps Houston can get the Pistons to bite into a 1-2 trade that also sees Detroit get its own 2022 first round full back plus additional assets. It would certainly help the Pistons trying to navigate the Stepien rule in years to come. However, if the Rockets are really desperate for Cunningham, Detroit could get a valuable 2022 pick from Houston just by moving down one spot.

Who would line up the Rockets at number 2 overall?

If a deal between the Pistons and Rockets doesn’t work, Houston still has some great options with the #2 pick. In a scenario where the Rockets keep the choice, the choice is between Green and Mobley.

We don’t see it as a difficult decision. Mobley is the clear No. 2 of the overall prospect in this draft, with the advantage of possibly being even better than Cunningham when he reaches his peak. For us, Cunningham vs. Mobley a much closer debate than Mobley vs. green.

I recently joined esteemed concept analyst PD Web for a complete overview of the Mobleys game.

The case for Mobley over Green looks like this:

Mobley has tremendous versatility for a 7-footer on both ends of the floor. He projects as the most impactful defensive prospect in this draft as the type of big man who can play any style of pick and roll coverage due to his lateral mobility and agility. Mobley is fast enough to defend on the edge with traps and hard hedges, and has a 75-wing wingspan to fight shots even in trap cover. While he occasionally struggles to hold his ground defense post-ups due to his thin frame, he can often still challenge a shot due to his height.

Offensively, Mobley lacks an aggressive scoring mentality, but still has plenty of ways to influence the game. He’s a great lob target after setting up a high screen, and has begun to develop as an outside shooter after going 12-of-40 (30 percent) out of three as a freshman at USC. Mobley is also a tempting passer for the position who can consistently find the open man when the defense scrambles.

Mobley may never reach 25 points per game, but his physical and athletic gifts combined with his burgeoning skill level give him so many opportunities to influence winning at a high level. For a Houston team that has just started rebuilding, Mobley feels like a perfect choice as he can unlock so many different play styles as the Rockets continue to build a team around him.

The downside of Mobley is that he cannot add power to his frame and his development of attacking skills stagnates. Taking a big man this high in the draft is always risky (we gave the Warriors a C grade for selecting James Wiseman at No. 2 last year), but Mobley is talented enough to bet on.

Green is also a great prospect. Green is a 66 shooting guard and has an extreme athleticism that allows him to blast through the first line of defense and get off the floor quickly to finish the game over or around the rim. His touch on the ball impressed in the G League, and he showed advanced footwork on step-backs and side steps that kept him looking neat in most situations. Green has questions as a playmaker and defender, but he could be a three-level top scorer threatening his peak with an average of 30 points per game.

Because as talented as Green is, Mobley has more opportunities to influence the game when he reaches his ceiling. We would take Mobley at number 2 overall and not think twice about it.

Houston could also trade back with the Cavs or Raptors

If Houston can’t agree on a deal to put Cunningham at No. 1, it’s possible they could trade. The Cleveland Cavaliers at no. 3 and Toronto Raptors at number 4 would be ideal trading partners.

We think Mobley would be a great fit for both Cleveland and Toronto. Would either franchise give up a top-five protected pick to take off for him next year? If they did, it would be of great value to Houston, provided they think Green and/or Gonzaga guard Jalen Sugg’s prospects are on a comparable level to Mobley. Treating a future pick would make more sense for Toronto at number 4, as they are closer to battling for a playoff spot than Cleveland.

The Rockets just have a lot of great options with the No. 2 pick

Houston may be disappointed that they didn’t make it to No. 1 overall and the rights to Cunningham, but the reality is they still left the lottery as big winners by getting away with the No. 2 pick. The second choice puts Houston in a prime position to trade or trade back. If they keep the choice, Mobley would be a great selection in our eyes.

There is tremendous pressure on the Rockets to hold onto this draft after losing to Harden over the season. What they decide to do in a trade or by making a choice directly affects the rest of the top five. Whatever happens on draft night, Houston will be primarily involved in shaping how the top of the draft plays out.