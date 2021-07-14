2021 Tennessee Football Roster Officially Released





KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WATE) With only 50 days left until the Tennessee Volunteers take on Bowling Green at Neyland Stadium to begin the 2021 campaign, official selection it came out. The University of Tennessee announced in June that Neyland Stadium will be running at full capacity this fall, just in time for the start of the Josh Heupel era of Tennessee football. I know our fans are eager to relive the rich pageantry of Tennessee football game days, and they will have an exciting brand of football to shine around, said director of athletics Danny White. This will be my first season of football in Tennessee, and after witnessing the power of Vol Nation at our recent post-season baseball game, I can’t wait to see the impact of our fans giving it their all in a packed Neyland Stadium. The last: Tennessee football Coverage

walk back Jabari Klein

Tiyon Evans

Dee Beckwith

Jaylen Wright

Antonio Malone

Len’Neth Whitehead

Marcus Pierce Jr.

Patrick Wilko

Fred Orr

Wide receivers Grant Frerking

Velus Jones Jr.

JaVonta Payton

Cedric Tillman

Jimmy vacation

Jimmy Calloway

Jalin Hyatt

Michael Bittner

Walker Merrill

Jack Jancek

JT Siekerman

Tanner Dobrucky

Lucien Brunetti

Ramel Keyton

Andison Coby

Tight ends Austin Pope

Trinity Bello

Julian Nixon

Miles Campbell

Jacob Warren

Princeton Fanto

Hunter Salmon Attacking linemen Jackson Lampley

Jeremiah Crawford

Kingston Harris

Ollie Lane

Riley Locklear

Darnell Wright

Cooper Mays

William Parker

Parker Ball

Dayne Davis

Cade Mays

RJ Perry

James Robinson

Nick Edwards

K’Rojhn Calbert

Jerome Carvino

Javontez Spraggins

Defense: Defensive Linemen LaTrell Bumphus

Omari Thomas

Ja’Quain Blakely

Elijah Simmons

Maurese Smith

Luke Stumm

Isaac Green

Dominic Bailey

Jaxon Adams

Amari McNeill

Matthew Butler

Da’Jon Terry

Caleb Tremblay

Aubrey Solomon

Kurott Garland linebackers Byron Young

Tyler Baron

Juwan Mitchell

Kwauze Garland

William Mohan

Bryson Eason

Aaron Beasley

Morven Joseph

Roman Harrison

Nick Humphrey

Jeremy Banks

Solon Page III

West Shuler

Aaron Willis

Matt Gaca

Hayden Wilhelm

Unique Valentine Defensive Backs Trevon Flowers

Alontae Taylor

Doneiko slaughter

Warren Burrell

Kenneth George Jr.

Romelo Edwards

Bradley Jones

Tamarion McDonald

Kamal Hadden

Christian Charles

Tyus Fields

Jaylen McCollough

According to Jackson

De’Shawn Rucker

Trel Riley

Will Brooks

William Wright

Kaemen Marley

Jerrod Gentry

Cheyenne Labruzza

Brandon Turnage Special teams: kickers Toby Wilson

Chase McGrath

JT Carver

Marshall Ware

Daniel Bethel Punters Paxton Brooks

Kolby Morgan long snapper Will Albright

Matthew Salansky

Alton Stephens

