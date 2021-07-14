Sports
Teen star Wong believes women’s cricket is on the rise
By Rachel Steinberg
Simply sharing a hotel with the men’s team is a huge leap forward for women’s cricket, admitted Birmingham Phoenix bowler Issy Wong.
The 19-year-old has made a name for himself this season with Central Sparks in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and received praise from England captain Heather Knight.
She’s now about to make her Phoenix debut on July 23 in their home opener for The Hundred, the new 100-ball competition that promises gender equality across the board, from prize money to resources.
Getting the same hotel as our men’s team, the same facilities, I think it’s a huge thing, said Shrewsbury School graduate, who was named to the England Academy in 2019.
Traditionally, the women’s teams did not always have the same opportunities as the men.
But to play on the same ground, train in the same places, use the same gyms, those kinds of little things, are things you wouldn’t really think about, but really the fact that there is so much to us as female players.
It makes such a difference to us, and it really makes us feel like we’re being invested in and that we can go out and perform and enjoy and have fun.
It’s the confidence the ECB puts in us as female athletes and says we invest in you, we value you, we value what you do on the pitch, we value what you do off the pitch.
The hotels, the same locations, the same shirts, the same fans, those kinds of little things are just as important to progress.
The fast bowler, who hit 70 mph at age 17, wants to be the first woman to throw 80 mph.
Wong watched her very first cricket match in Edgbaston when she was nine or ten.
The 25,000-seat venue is now home to Birmingham Phoenix, who will host London Spirit in the opening single-ticket double-header, starting with the women’s game at 3pm, followed by the men’s at 6:30pm.
The new competition also offers gender equality off the pitch, from the broadcasting team to the artists selected to spin tracks at each venue. Brummie doc turned DJ Bodalia, famed for his home-based NHSessions during lockdown, will trade his kitchen for the historic ground.
And Birmingham’s award-winning rap, hip hop and soul star Lady Sanity, who performed at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games ceremony, will also be on hand to get the party started.
Wong, who moved from London to Warwickshire at the age of five, won the T20 Cup with the Bears in 2019.
She is eager to create more Midlands history with her teammates in The Hundred, including 17-year-old Indian sensation Shafali Verma, the number one ranked T20 batter in the world who came down four runs in her test debut against England last month.
Wong said: We have to go out with a Birmingham shirt on, and [to] playing for my city is so exciting.
It’s special. It’s really special. I think it is important that we as cricketers realize the podium that we have now been given.
That comes with a responsibility, and hopefully we can put on a good show this summer, and if a girl watches one of our matches and thinks, you know what, I want to play cricket, that’s a win.
You can see and be a part of history: show your support and attend The Hundred’s first game on July 21 at The Kia Oval #BeThere. thehundred.com
