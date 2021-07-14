Wisconsin Badgers Football: We Need to Talk About the BBQ Photo





On Tuesday afternoon, Wisconsin Badgers senior offensive lineman, Josh Seltzner announced on Twitter that Mission BBQ would be the official barbecue of Wisconsin’s offensive line. He also posted a picture that almost short circuited my brain because of how good it is. So here are some of my thoughts on the matter. Try to be short and clear. MEAT! MEAT! TURKEY! guinea fowl! TURKEY! The truck holding these guys up isn’t quite the real MVP. The ranking will probably be below. But come on. There are seven guys over 300lbs and QB Graham Mertz on the side already wearing one of his branded shirts. Those tires have to be on the list for a bit or else this is God’s favorite truck bed and if it is, drop the brand name. I need to move quickly and I need good transport skills. So after a thorough search to check who’s all good in the picture, exhausting before I realized I just needed to look at someone’s Insta photo and see who they tagged for clarity #journalism, I’m going to go through them from left to enumerate right. Kayden Lyles, Josh Seltzner, Logan Bruss, Tyler Beach, Blake Smithback, Jack Nelson, Joe Tippman (in the cowboy hat!!! Well don’t worry) and of course Graham Mertz, who I think gets the lineman for a day ticket from the pigs in the front. Speaking of pigs, barbecue and attacking linemen together could be the perfect combination. However, since it’s Wisconsin, it’s surprising that no dairy company has reached out yet. Maybe that’s in the works, but I can’t think of anything better than selling your milk to children by saying drink this milk and you’ll grow big and strong like these absolute UNITS. Although I think I should not express all my ideas. Okay, but wait, there are so many easy companies that can sponsor a unit. The defensive backfield and pest control/burglary control: nothing gets past these guys. Wide receivers and internet companies/telecommunications stuff: ensure good reception. The list continues. Again, I am available to consult you for a reasonable price that we can negotiate. Kayden Lyles’ beard is as majestic and flowing as ever, but Seltzner’s beard is looking for the perfect condition for that length. Drop the skin care/shaving routine button. And drop the Bears shirt too, maybe the only L in this photo. Joe Tippmann’s cowboy hat. That is it. That’s the tweet. But now I’m curious why they gave Joe the cowboy hat. Tippmann is from Indiana. There are not any Texans on this team the most obvious person to point out the old ten gallon hat, but why Joe. Unless it’s Joe Tippmanns? own cowboy hat that makes it even cooler and who cares. In case I haven’t made it clear enough: MEAT. I appreciate the camaraderie of Jack Nelson and Blake Smithback who put their arms around their shoulders. It’s a clear sign of the team spirit and all that. But it’s less fun considering that the whole left side is putting on the gun show. Lyles arm looks great, but Tyler Beach in the middle arm looks absolutely huge. Gary Brown now has to retweet this photo to talk about the factory. Because these guys look like they were made in the lab because they were an offensive line. There’s only two ways this goes: all the pork and brisket and assorted sides that are absolutely fried and covered in pork fat and loaded with bits of bacon (but hey, they’re veggies) give the front line even more bulk to sidestep every time. push some of the defenses in the country, create the biggest holes Jalen Berger and the rest of the Badgers backfield have ever seen and lead the table to win the Big Ten title and reach the College Football Playoff. OR, that accompanying fat slows them down and makes them less good. I just don’t see things going the other way because LOOK AT JOE TIPPMANS COWBOY HAT. Graham Mertz is just so happy to be there with his boys. Good for him. But also and this should actually be number one, all hilarity aside, the best thing about this picture is the fact that the players who work as hard as they do and sacrifice a lot of things to play a sport they love, this now can do and also get more monetary benefits than just a scholarship. The NIL stuff so far has been great fun and good to watch and fantasize about (like thinking about when Culvers gives these meaty men a bag of licorice too, and not just filled it with cheese curds), but the real story here isn’t the nice picture. It’s the fact that those players are being paid a little fairer than before. Editor’s Note: It should also be noted that Mission BBQ has also sponsored Notre Dame’s front line. A REAL conflict of interest for this season if you ask me.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.buckys5thquarter.com/2021/7/14/22577112/wisconsin-badgers-football-we-need-to-talk-about-the-mission-bbq-picture-offensive-line The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos