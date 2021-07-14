ECU tennis coach names Komer as new assistant





Sara Komer (ECU Sports Information photo)

GREENVILLE, NC Sara Komer has been named assistant coach of the East Carolina women’s tennis team, as head coach Kirstin Burgess announced Tuesday. “First off, I want to welcome Sara to Pirate Nation!” said Burgess. “Her success as a player at Delaware and Gonzaga, combined with her positive attitude and willingness to continue learning, will help her develop into a great coach. I am excited about the work we will be doing together and I am very fortunate that she will join our team.” Komer began her collegiate coaching career by spending the 2020-21 season as a volunteer assistant for the Penn State nationally ranked women’s tennis team. The Nittany Lions finished with a 10-8 overall record under Komer’s tutelage, earning the number 6 seed in the Big 10 tournament, the team’s highest seed since 2015. Penn State also took its first wins over Indiana, Michigan State and Maryland since 2015 while also claiming the double point against Michigan for the first time in the program’s history. In addition to her duties as an assistant coach, Komer worked as a sports psychology intern during her time at Penn State. She consulted with student athletes to improve their mental performance and helped to find resources to implement mental ability concepts for the well-being of student athletes. Komer played at the University of Durham in England in the 2019-20 season as a postgraduate student athlete. During her time at Durham, Komer helped her team reach the semi-finals of the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) Championship. She also teamed up with Gabriela Knutson to achieve double wins against players ranked by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). Before leaving for England, Komer played for Gonzaga for a year. Komer helped the Zags reach a program-best No. 38 ranking in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association national poll and reach the finals of the West Coast Conference (WCC) tournament. Komer began her collegiate career with Delaware, playing three seasons for the Blue Hens. Komer was named the Blue Hen’s Team MVP in both the 2017 and 2018 campaigns and served as team captain in 2017-18. She was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Doubles First-Team after going 16-2 with partner Brooke Pilkington and also earning a spot on the All-CAA Singles Second Team. She was also on the All-CAA Singles Second Team after recording a 17-2 ledger in double matches and was invited to compete in the ITA Riviera All-American Championship in 2017-18. In addition to her success on the field, Komer excelled in the classroom throughout her career. She obtained a Masters in Behavioral Psychology from the University of Durham in 2020. She also obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration from Gonzaga in 2019. Komer was an ITA Scholar-Athlete all four years she played collegiately and was a three-time CAA All-Academic Team roster and one-time WCC All-Academic honoree. She also earned the PNC Bank Student-Athlete Achiever award in 2017

