Broad Street Hockey Hosts 2021 NHL Entry Draft Party!





Covid won’t stop us! Ok, yes you can, and it did, but we were back with another Broad Street Hockey event! We are hosting our 2021 NHL Entry Draft Party at Xfinity Live, specifically Bullies Pub on Friday, July 23rd from 6pm. The reason we chose Bullies is of course because of the strong Flyers connection, but also because they have both indoor and outdoor spaces for those who are not comfortable with indoor events. We expect a few hundred people, so keep that in mind if you are not vaccinated or feel uncomfortable with groups. We will follow all Philadelphia safety guidelines, please check them out here, and encourage you to wear a mask. There is a Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park on the same night, so if you’re driving you’ll have to pay for parking until 8:05 PM. If you are traveling by public transport, keep crowds in mind in your timing. xfinitylive.com The kitchens will not be open at Bullies Pub, but Xfinity Live will offer Chickies & Petes, Genos and Lorenzos stalls and they will be available to us. Whether you like the Flyers or not, whether they make the choice at age 13 or not, we’ll be there. This is the first chance since 2019 Festivus for all of us to come together and scold the Commissioner and maybe Chuck Fletcher too. You don’t even have to be a Flyers fan to participate! We accept all the boos from all fans. When: Friday, July 23, starting at 6:00 PM Where: Bullies Pub in Xfinity Live Who: Broad Street Hockey fans and friends I was really looking forward to seeing you all, even in this uninspiring design year and with this mediocre team.

