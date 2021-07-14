Sports
Record 147 Broncos Earn Academic All-Mountain West Squads
COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. Boise State student athletes combined for a division record 147 Spring Academic All-Mountain West honors, the league announced Wednesday. This year, the spring prize included all Mountain West sponsored sports except football due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Women’s track and field/cross-country led the way in the Bronco programs with 29 selections, closely followed by women’s soccer with 24.
Women’s soccer (24), men’s tennis (eight) and men’s basketball (six) each set program records for student athletes who earned the All-MW recognition, while softball (17) and women’s golf (seven) tied both program records.
To be eligible for 2021 Spring Academic All-MW awards, student athletes must have completed at least one academic term at the affiliated institution while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better. The athletic contribution/participation requirement has been omitted for this award this year due to the impact of COVID-19.
The Mountain West honored a conference record of 2,045 student athletes.
A complete breakdown of Boise State’s rosters for the 2021 Spring Academic All-Mountain West Team can be found below. An asterisk indicates a cumulative grade point average of 4.0
Men’s Basketball
Mladen Armus
Abu Kigabo
Max Rice
Marcus Shaver Jr.
Burke Smith
Sam Winter
women’s basketball
Rachel Bowers
Cristina Gil
Jade Loville
Tina Machalova
Abby Muse*
Mary Kay Naro
Chinma Njoku
Anna Ostlie*
Men’s golf
Skyler Eubank
Josh Gliege
Connor Higgins
Brian Humphreys
Joe Neuheisel
Hugo Townsend
women’s golf
Elli Gordon
Taylor Kochuss
Cora Mickelsen
Elena Pany
Lexi Perry
Nicole Suppelsa
Hyeji Yang
softball
Ashlyn Adams
Hannah Bailey
Autumn Bennett
Abby Bumcrot
Isabelle Butler
Taylor Caudill
Hailey Hayes
Serena Huchingson
Jordin Hutchins
Karlee Johnson*
Grace Kimball
Kelsey Lalor
Clarissa more
Bobbi Pratt
Jordan Schuring
Alison Sengo
Ashlyn Whalen
women’s football
Haley Apple
Payton Baratcart
Lauren Bennett
Abby Bivens
Jazel Bowers
Anna Campanella
Aubree Chatterton
Genevieve Crenshaw
Mackenzie Delgado *
Mia warrior
Wedges Hansen
Grace Kaufman-Fuller
Alison Kremer
Julia Lewis
Payton McBride
You have Nelson
Kennedy Paul
Grace Pekovich
Ashley Price
Kiara Simpson
Sydney Smith
Jocelyn Stephens*
Morgan Stone
Delaney Watson
men’s tennis
Simon Arca Costas
Blake Bayldon
Michael Bott
Kyryll Kryvchun
Caden Moortgat
Lukas Ridemar
Lawrence Scilitano
Luka Soskic
women’s tennis
Joana Baptista
Ana Conde Vendrell
Nicole Discenza
Pauline Ernstberger*
Shauna Heffernan*
Corey Patton Lossner
Holly Stewart
Vanessa Timm
Track & Field/Cross-Country Men
Israel Anaya-Carmona *
Austen Apperson
Connor Bjornson
Ryan Cavinta
Dario De Caro
Nathan Dunno
Brayden Durfee
Leif Everson
Jacob Grinwis
Jack Leitch*
Jadon Mansur
Murdoch McIntyre
Chip Mitchell
Henry Mongo
Riccardo Mugnosso
Aidan Palmer
David Pierce
Logan Rees*
Ben Sherman
Jonathan Shields
Track & Field/cross-country womenCo
Tyler Beling*
Ines Boba *
Bella Brickner
Grace Brock
Laura Ellis*
Liz Gaffney
Christina Geisler
Claire Graves
Harlee Hales
Sailor Hutton
Olivia Johnson
Maleigha Menegatti
Kelly Moodry
Madelin Muilenburg
Delaney Griffin
Clare O’Brien
Hannah O’Connor
Grace Oldham
Maxine Paholek
Yukino Parlea
Malia Pivec *
Julia Pleskaczynska
Kristie Schoffield
Anita Taviore
Kari Taylor
Nuria Tillo Prats
Rebecca Troescher
Tiahna Vladic
Kate White
Volley-ball
Jolei Akima *
Danielle Boss
Olivia Bradley
Allison Casillas
Jessica Donahue
Shae Duffy
Ashley Hayden
Jordi Holdaway
Elena Howe
Chey Jones
Annie Kaminskic
Kiley Lewis
Lauren Ohlinger
Alyssa Wissinger
Sources
2/ https://broncosports.com/news/2021/7/14/general-record-147-broncos-earn-academic-all-mountain-west-selections.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]