Record 147 Broncos Earn Academic All-Mountain West Squads





COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. Boise State student athletes combined for a division record 147 Spring Academic All-Mountain West honors, the league announced Wednesday. This year, the spring prize included all Mountain West sponsored sports except football due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Women’s track and field/cross-country led the way in the Bronco programs with 29 selections, closely followed by women’s soccer with 24. Women’s soccer (24), men’s tennis (eight) and men’s basketball (six) each set program records for student athletes who earned the All-MW recognition, while softball (17) and women’s golf (seven) tied both program records. To be eligible for 2021 Spring Academic All-MW awards, student athletes must have completed at least one academic term at the affiliated institution while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better. The athletic contribution/participation requirement has been omitted for this award this year due to the impact of COVID-19. The Mountain West honored a conference record of 2,045 student athletes. A complete breakdown of Boise State’s rosters for the 2021 Spring Academic All-Mountain West Team can be found below. An asterisk indicates a cumulative grade point average of 4.0 Men’s Basketball Mladen Armus

Abu Kigabo

Max Rice

Marcus Shaver Jr.

Burke Smith

Sam Winter women’s basketball Rachel Bowers

Cristina Gil

Jade Loville

Tina Machalova

Abby Muse*

Mary Kay Naro

Chinma Njoku

Anna Ostlie* Men’s golf Skyler Eubank

Josh Gliege

Connor Higgins

Brian Humphreys

Joe Neuheisel

Hugo Townsend women’s golf Elli Gordon

Taylor Kochuss

Cora Mickelsen

Elena Pany

Lexi Perry

Nicole Suppelsa

Hyeji Yang softball Ashlyn Adams

Hannah Bailey

Autumn Bennett

Abby Bumcrot

Isabelle Butler

Taylor Caudill

Hailey Hayes

Serena Huchingson

Jordin Hutchins

Karlee Johnson*

Grace Kimball

Kelsey Lalor

Clarissa more

Bobbi Pratt

Jordan Schuring

Alison Sengo

Ashlyn Whalen women’s football Haley Apple

Payton Baratcart

Lauren Bennett

Abby Bivens

Jazel Bowers

Anna Campanella

Aubree Chatterton

Genevieve Crenshaw

Mackenzie Delgado *

Mia warrior

Wedges Hansen

Grace Kaufman-Fuller

Alison Kremer

Julia Lewis

Payton McBride

You have Nelson

Kennedy Paul

Grace Pekovich

Ashley Price

Kiara Simpson

Sydney Smith

Jocelyn Stephens*

Morgan Stone

Delaney Watson men’s tennis Simon Arca Costas

Blake Bayldon

Michael Bott

Kyryll Kryvchun

Caden Moortgat

Lukas Ridemar

Lawrence Scilitano

Luka Soskic women’s tennis Joana Baptista

Ana Conde Vendrell

Nicole Discenza

Pauline Ernstberger*

Shauna Heffernan*

Corey Patton Lossner

Holly Stewart

Vanessa Timm Track & Field/Cross-Country Men Israel Anaya-Carmona *

Austen Apperson

Connor Bjornson

Ryan Cavinta

Dario De Caro

Nathan Dunno

Brayden Durfee

Leif Everson

Jacob Grinwis

Jack Leitch*

Jadon Mansur

Murdoch McIntyre

Chip Mitchell

Henry Mongo

Riccardo Mugnosso

Aidan Palmer

David Pierce

Logan Rees*

Ben Sherman

Jonathan Shields Track & Field/cross-country womenCo Tyler Beling*

Ines Boba *

Bella Brickner

Grace Brock

Laura Ellis*

Liz Gaffney

Christina Geisler

Claire Graves

Harlee Hales

Sailor Hutton

Olivia Johnson

Maleigha Menegatti

Kelly Moodry

Madelin Muilenburg

Delaney Griffin

Clare O’Brien

Hannah O’Connor

Grace Oldham

Maxine Paholek

Yukino Parlea

Malia Pivec *

Julia Pleskaczynska

Kristie Schoffield

Anita Taviore

Kari Taylor

Nuria Tillo Prats

Rebecca Troescher

Tiahna Vladic

Kate White Volley-ball Jolei Akima *

Danielle Boss

Olivia Bradley

Allison Casillas

Jessica Donahue

Shae Duffy

Ashley Hayden

Jordi Holdaway

Elena Howe

Chey Jones

Annie Kaminskic

Kiley Lewis

Lauren Ohlinger

Alyssa Wissinger

