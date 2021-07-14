Sports
‘Why don’t those people see the value in me?’: Dinesh Chandimal writes to SLC seeking clarity about his future | Cricket
Former Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has written to Sri Lanka Cricket seeking clarity about his future in international cricket with the national team. Chandimal’s letter comes in the wake of the latest upheaval in cricket in Sri Lanka that has seen the players and board fall out, the most recent of which is the players’ contract.
Chandimal, along with Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews, were dropped in May in a shake-up from Sri Lanka’s ODI team for the series in Bangladesh. The trio was also ignored during Sri Lanka’s recent tour of England.
ESPNCricinfo has reported that in the letter, addressed to the head of the technical committee Aravinda de Silva and several others in the post, Chandimal asked the board to meet with them and discuss his future with regard to playing international cricket for Sri Lanka. Outlining his stats and performance across all three formats, Chandimal highlighted how at the age of 31 he believes that, like the rest of the greats and former cricketers, the batsman’s best performances are ahead of him.
Below is the excerpt from Chandimals’ letter:
“This letter contains facts about my past achievements in cricket and achievements of other players in the past. My only intention in stating these facts is to help you understand my position and your organisation’s vision for my future.
Based on these statistics, I personally feel I am grossly justified by the roster to represent the country I adore in both white ball and test cricket.
Going beyond my player stats, my health and fitness adherence and my ethical standards towards SLC were of the highest caliber. I have always shown excellent team player skills. In my career, every decision I have made has always been to put my country and team first, sometimes with serious consequences for me personally.
Since my school days, my only dream, intention and love has been and remains to play for my country on a professional level. The ad hoc nature of my roster over the years has caused me a lot of stress and has subsequently influenced my cricket. As a former cricketer, you would understand that selection consistency and the selector’s confidence in players is a must to perform on the pitch.
“The past greats of Sri Lanka cricket have shown that the second half of the career is where better performances are made. Then why don’t those same people see the value in me right now?
My conclusion here is that, as mentioned before, my age of 31 is not a performance factor. My performance stats and my health stats indicate that I am more than capable of performing at the highest level right now.
I would very much appreciate a response to this letter along with my humble request for an interview with you along with the current selection committee.
I am confident that given the opportunity I will be able to perform as expected and contribute positively to cricket in Sri Lanka. I would like to discuss my future with cricket in Sri Lanka and as this is my profession it is very important for me at the moment to make the right and best informed decisions for my future.”
Chandimal last played all three formats for Sri Lanka in March-April.
