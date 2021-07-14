Sports
Justice Makes the Round, Announces More “Do It For Babydog” Vaccine Sweepstakes Winners
BELLE, W. Va. — Governor Jim Justice went out on Wednesday for the fourth week in a row to congratulate new winners on his Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life COVID-19 vaccination sweepstakes.
Two West Virginians each received a custom pickup, including Thomas Sowers, an assistant football coach at Riverside High School in Kanawha County.
The governor surprised Sowers on the football field surrounded by his team.
“Last year was really tough and now this year is an amazing feeling,” Sowers said before the students cheered him on and lifted him onto their shoulders.
Justice was joined by his English bulldog named Babydog to hand over the keys to a new Dodge Ram pickup truck. Zaaiers said he was notified by state troopers on Tuesday.
“I got a call from the state police yesterday. It was extraordinary. They said you’re not in trouble or anything, we just need to know where you are and I said I coach football,” he said.
Riverside Head Football Coach Alex Daugherty was the one who entered Sowers into the sweepstakes.
“We get here around six in the morning. He told me to sign up for Babydog! So I signed him up and I’m just glad he got it,” Daugherty said.
Sowers has been a coach at Riverside since 1999.
“He’s here every day,” Daugherty said. “It couldn’t have happened to a better person. He is a great role model for these kids. He is a staple in our community.”
The sweepstakes are designed to encourage state residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine. The draws will continue through August 4.
Sowers said he was getting his shots to protect students from the virus next school year. He hopes they will do the same.
“I got it a few months ago. I just knew it was the right thing to do with my age, to stay healthy and not worry about getting COVID,” he said. “I hope they get vaccinated so we can have a great year can have.”
Grace Fowler of Nettie in Nicholas County was the second pickup truck winner. The governor surprised her Wednesday afternoon in Summersville.
She said she dreamed about driving a new truck.
“I have,” she laughed. “I have my dream, don’t I?”
Fowler said she got her vaccine doses last December and January. She urged other residents of the state to do the same.
“Just do it because it saves lives, I guess,” said Flower.
In all, the governor announced 47 awards, including a pair of full four-year college scholarships to every public institution in the state.
Additional awards announced Wednesday included five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom shotguns, five custom shotguns and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.
Below is a list of the latest “Do It For Babydog” winners:
College Scholarship Winners
Liam Cox, Weston
Christopher Ellis, Bruno
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
John Carder, Peterstown
Catherine Leech, Wellsburg
Danny Miller, Spencer
Candace Nance, Milton
Nicole Newbraugh, Independence
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Mary Hull, Buckhannon
Hilbert W. Lake, Ireland
Christopher McDougal, Charleston
Jordan Santonas, Glen Dale
Bryan White, Petersburg
Custom Shotgun Winners
James Ferrell, St. Albans
Wendy Gillespie, Peterstown
Crystal Johnson, Clarksburg
Randy McDowell, Cameron
Christopher Parker, Monongah
Custom Shotgun Winners
Suzanne Abraham, Morgantown
Judith Dellinger, Mineral Wells
Breanna Mace, Charleston
Joyce Rohr, Buckhannon
Lloyd R. Williams, Fairmont
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Leah Bowes, Nitro
Bonnie Bunch, Moundsville
Dennis Coe, Cameron
Michelle Coen, Rivesville
Frank Coleman, Scarbro
Connie Cox, Tunnelton
Rebecca Dawson, Parkersburg
Andrew Dolog, Rivesville
Franklin Flowers, Red House
James Given, Richwood
James Gray Elkview
Allen Howerton, Princeton
Thomas Donald Huffman-Ross, South Charleston
James Keys, Bridgeport
David Matthew, Elkins
Ariel Meade, Huntington
Barbara Phillips, Princeton
Robert Phillips, Elkins
Jared Rouchard, Charles Town
Jason Stanley, Morgantown
Diana Stark, Bridgeport
Kirk Vance, Clarksburg
Robert Watson, Belington
Chloe Williams, Martinsburg
Asia Wyckoff, Welcho
