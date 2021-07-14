Justice Makes the Round, Announces More “Do It For Babydog” Vaccine Sweepstakes Winners

BELLE, W. Va. — Governor Jim Justice went out on Wednesday for the fourth week in a row to congratulate new winners on his Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life COVID-19 vaccination sweepstakes.

Two West Virginians each received a custom pickup, including Thomas Sowers, an assistant football coach at Riverside High School in Kanawha County.

The governor surprised Sowers on the football field surrounded by his team.

“Last year was really tough and now this year is an amazing feeling,” Sowers said before the students cheered him on and lifted him onto their shoulders.

Justice was joined by his English bulldog named Babydog to hand over the keys to a new Dodge Ram pickup truck. Zaaiers said he was notified by state troopers on Tuesday.

“I got a call from the state police yesterday. It was extraordinary. They said you’re not in trouble or anything, we just need to know where you are and I said I coach football,” he said.

Riverside Head Football Coach Alex Daugherty was the one who entered Sowers into the sweepstakes.

“We get here around six in the morning. He told me to sign up for Babydog! So I signed him up and I’m just glad he got it,” Daugherty said.

Sowers has been a coach at Riverside since 1999.

“He’s here every day,” Daugherty said. “It couldn’t have happened to a better person. He is a great role model for these kids. He is a staple in our community.”

The sweepstakes are designed to encourage state residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine. The draws will continue through August 4.

Sowers said he was getting his shots to protect students from the virus next school year. He hopes they will do the same.

“I got it a few months ago. I just knew it was the right thing to do with my age, to stay healthy and not worry about getting COVID,” he said. “I hope they get vaccinated so we can have a great year can have.”

Grace Fowler of Nettie in Nicholas County was the second pickup truck winner. The governor surprised her Wednesday afternoon in Summersville.

She said she dreamed about driving a new truck.

“I have,” she laughed. “I have my dream, don’t I?”

Fowler said she got her vaccine doses last December and January. She urged other residents of the state to do the same.

“Just do it because it saves lives, I guess,” said Flower.

In all, the governor announced 47 awards, including a pair of full four-year college scholarships to every public institution in the state.

Additional awards announced Wednesday included five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom shotguns, five custom shotguns and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Below is a list of the latest “Do It For Babydog” winners:

College Scholarship Winners

Liam Cox, Weston

Christopher Ellis, Bruno

Lifetime Hunting License Winners

John Carder, Peterstown

Catherine Leech, Wellsburg

Danny Miller, Spencer

Candace Nance, Milton

Nicole Newbraugh, Independence

Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Mary Hull, Buckhannon

Hilbert W. Lake, Ireland

Christopher McDougal, Charleston

Jordan Santonas, Glen Dale

Bryan White, Petersburg

Custom Shotgun Winners

James Ferrell, St. Albans

Wendy Gillespie, Peterstown

Crystal Johnson, Clarksburg

Randy McDowell, Cameron

Christopher Parker, Monongah

Custom Shotgun Winners

Suzanne Abraham, Morgantown

Judith Dellinger, Mineral Wells

Breanna Mace, Charleston

Joyce Rohr, Buckhannon

Lloyd R. Williams, Fairmont

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners

Leah Bowes, Nitro

Bonnie Bunch, Moundsville

Dennis Coe, Cameron

Michelle Coen, Rivesville

Frank Coleman, Scarbro

Connie Cox, Tunnelton

Rebecca Dawson, Parkersburg

Andrew Dolog, Rivesville

Franklin Flowers, Red House

James Given, Richwood

James Gray Elkview

Allen Howerton, Princeton

Thomas Donald Huffman-Ross, South Charleston

James Keys, Bridgeport

David Matthew, Elkins

Ariel Meade, Huntington

Barbara Phillips, Princeton

Robert Phillips, Elkins

Jared Rouchard, Charles Town

Jason Stanley, Morgantown

Diana Stark, Bridgeport

Kirk Vance, Clarksburg

Robert Watson, Belington

Chloe Williams, Martinsburg

Asia Wyckoff, Welcho