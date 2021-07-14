Auto Dealer Acquires Naming Rights for Hockey, Virginia Event Center

The September opening of the $38 million hockey and events center in Virginia bears its name. Iron Trail Motors, of Virginia, this week signed a $1.1 million 20-year contract with the city to name the new venue “Iron Trail Motors Event Center.”

The facility was named the Miners Event and Convention Center during planning and construction and temporarily took the name of the neighboring facility it replaces. It had always been the plan to seek naming rights for the new facility.

“Our community has made a major investment in this project, one that is sure to become the center of activity in our region,” Brian Schacht, Iron Trail Motors general manager, said in a press release in the city of Virginia. this pursuit now and in the future as a way to give back to a community that Iron Trail Motors has supported over the years.

City councilors approved the partnership on Tuesday. Securing a naming rights partner brings the city one step closer to completing the project, slated to open the week of September 20.

Virginia Parks and Recreation Director Brian Silber explains the layout of the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center during construction this April in Virginia. The branch will open in September. (Clint Austin / 2021 file / News Tribune)

It is very fitting that Iron Trail Motors is working with us on rights naming as Iron Trail Motors and the Miners Memorial Building have hosted many events together in the past,” said Brian Silber, director of Virginia Parks and Recreation.

The new Iron Trail Motors Event Center will feature two hockey rinks; an event center with ballroom; meeting rooms and a boardroom; ice bumper cars; practice studios; a fitness center; and a covered walkway.

We have often heard that it takes a village to raise a child. Thanks to the generosity and dedication of the Iron Trail Motors community, our community will be able to raise generations of children in a state-of-the-art facility that won’t break the bank for them personally,” said Silber.

Activities taking place during the grand opening week of September 20 will be announced shortly, the city said.