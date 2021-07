Indian cricketer in England tests positive, quarantined

A player from the Indian cricket team in England has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and is currently in home isolation, The Indian Express has learned. The player is currently quarantined at home with his relatives and will likely join the tour party in Durham later. The Indian squad without the player will return to the bio-bubble in Durham on Thursday. Sources said the player had a sore throat, which led to a Covid test and it came back positive. His teammates and support staff, who came into contact with the player, were kept in isolation for three days and have gone through their isolation period. On Wednesday, chief selector Chetan Sharma met BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata, but both were closed about what happened during the meeting. The news that the Indian cricketer is testing positive comes in the wake of the virus sweeping the camp in England ahead of their limited-overs home run against Pakistan. Last week before the first ODI against Pakistan, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that seven team members, including three players and four staffers, tested positive for Covid-19. The development forced a overhaul of the England ODI squad, with Ben Stokes becoming the team captain. A second England series cleared Pakistan 3-0 in the ODI series, but the question of how the virus broke the bubble has been answered. In his statement, ECB chief Tom Harrison mentioned the Delta variant of the virus without revealing whether the team members were affected. “We are aware that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with moving away from strict enforcement of biosafe environments, could increase the likelihood of an outbreak. We made a strategic choice to try to adjust protocols to support the overall wellbeing of our players and management staff, who have spent much of the past 14 months in very constrained circumstances, Harrison had said. Sri Lanka toured England for the Pakistan series and upon returning home they had a virus outbreak in their camp, forcing their limited-overs series against India to be postponed. After Sri Lanka’s batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst GT Niroshan tested positive, the series was postponed to July 18 instead of its scheduled July 13 start. The Indian players were allowed to leave the bio-bubble in England and spend time to themselves after the World Test Championship final which ended on June 23. The BCCI approved their exit from the bubble, instructing the players and support staff to re-enter the bubble in mid-July for their five-Test series against England. The first Test starts on August 4.

