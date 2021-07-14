Top-3 lineman names OSU as finalist





The Ohio state soccer team may continue recruiting because they have one more offensive lineman who may want to join the 2022 class. The Buckeyes may be approaching another much-needed lineman for their recruiting class in 2022. Addison Nichols of Norcross, Georgia has named OSU as one of its three finalists. Nichols is one of the most highly regarded domestic offensive linemen in the country. He is number three nationally in 247 SportsComposite rankings. While many schools have talked to him about playing any position along the offensive line, he said the Buckeyes want him as a tackle. He told Bucknuts the thing that most impressed him on his official visit on June 14th was how invested the Buckeyes are in a player’s overall development, “When you get there, they turn it into a whole PowerPoint and spreadsheet — they set individual, yearly goals for you, and they’re going to say, ‘So what do you want to be here?’ And then when you’re there, they’ll see if you hit it, and then they’ll go from there and get through that, and they’ll see what you want to do in life and they’ll start networking with you and getting ready on stages. They put a lot more detail into the development.” In addition to the Buckeyes, Nichols made official visits to Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and USC. But it was one school he made an unofficial visit that has ended up in his last three: North Carolina. The Tar Heels are considered an up and coming program under veteran coach Mack Brown, who led Texas to the national title in 2005. Looking at his list of visits, the third of his finalists, Tennessee is also a bit of a surprise. Right now there is only one prediction made for Nichols and it is by someone I trust. 247 Sports’ Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong lets him go to Tennessee. His prediction is given with an average confidence level (a 6 out of 10). Wiltfong gets about 97% of his predictions, so while it seems like the Buckeyes don’t have a lot of room to work with here, Nichols liked the no-nonsense approach to earning game time, “…if I work hard enough I might be able to earn a spot, but nothing is guaranteed. I love it so much – I have to earn it. I’m excited to fight my way in wherever I go. That’s the nice thing about it.” Ohio State Football has pledges from just two linemen in their recruiting class for 2022. Other than Nichols, they’re hoping for some good news from Kam Dewberry of Texas. Nichols has not set a commitment date.

