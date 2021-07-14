Tennis Hall of Fame Open has a new tournament director, Brewer Rowe

Who is the GOAT:Players at Hall of Fame Open debate between Djokovic, Nadal and Federer

It was detrimental, he said. Imagine that a person or a company loses 75% of its income. It is heavy. We’ve made some changes. We have changed the way we do business. We’ve reevaluated every nook and cranny, every dollar we spend. We tried to maximize every dollar we made. It was a challenge.

The result was doing more with less to ensure the tournament and Hall of Fame can continue to thrive for years to come.

The tournament is part of the Hall of Fame organization as a whole, Rowe said. Everyone plays an integral role in the tournament, including evaluating the best use of the museum and marketing time. Are there ways that positions can be adjusted to better fulfill their full-time role, which may not be tournament focused?

“Going forward, you should see a more collectively engaged tournament hall of fame team.”

This year, given the COVID restrictions, that team had to be flexible for a very fluid situation. Rowe said preparations for 2021 started as soon as it became clear there would be no tournament last year, although it was like trying to hit a moving target.

As Ive mentioned, getting this event off the ground was a huge effort, he said. With COVID and the hundreds of hypotheses we had to go through, it was a great team effort and we were happy to host a large-scale event. Six weeks ago we didn’t know what kind of event we could organize.

Making his own mark on the Hall of Fame Open

When Martin took over from Mark Stenning as CEO of the Hall of Fame, Rowe was already there. Martin made some changes that modernized the event, adding video scoreboards and technology seen at other ATP tournaments.

As the new tournament director, Rowe wants to continue down that path.

Todd increased it in a way with the video replay and the live scoreboards and the Jumbotrons, Rowe said. Before that, we had a historic character and were a small, quirky professional tennis event. But we’re a modern tour tennis stop on the global tour, and to compete with the other 250 level tournaments, we had to improve our product, and we knew that.