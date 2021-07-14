Sports
Has everyone mispronounced Travis Kelce’s last name for years?
There is a new mystery and intrigue surrounding Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and how he actually pronounces his last name.
Reddit user On_my_way_slow_down brought this topic to the attention of Chiefs Kingdom, wondering why Andy Reid pronounces Kelce as “Kelss.” He wondered if it was a nickname used by the coach and others or if “Kelss” was Kelce’s correct pronunciation.
Naturally, Twitter took this up and got on with it, revealing conflicting information about the proper way to pronounce Kelce. The biggest confusion comes from a couple of videos, in which Kelce appears to reveal that the correct pronunciation of his last name is in fact “Kelss” and not “Kel-see”.
The first was on Barstool Sports’ Bussin’ with the Boys podcast.
Please tell me you’re kidding @tkelce is my whole life a lie??? pic.twitter.com/FDeOEnuMm6
— Braiden Turner (@ bturner23) July 14, 2021
The second was in the lead up to the AFC title game against the Tennessee Titans in 2020.
Travis Kelce has previously pronounced it ‘different’ via YouTube. This was in the lead up to the 2020 AFC Championship vs. Titans #chefs pic.twitter.com/G9mF3GMfLy
— Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) July 14, 2021
The conflicting information showing that the Kelce’s name is pronounced “Kel-see” comes from numerous video appearances where Kelce and his brother Jason have pronounced their surname “Kel-see”. It seems weird that they purposely mispronounce their name, right?
Of course, there’s also the official statement from the Chiefs’ media guide.
By the #chefsmedia pronunciation guide. Kelce is pronounced Kel-see. Are they right? Are they wrong? Who knows. pic.twitter.com/7XiA2AYjU2
— Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) July 14, 2021
But even that could be a mistake.
So we’ve been saying Kelce wrong the whole time?? pic.twitter.com/4i8LbUWLZ1
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 14, 2021
When Kelce’s teammates and coaches found out, they responded on Twitter.
Bro, he never corrected us once https://t.co/dukbRjSwev
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 14, 2021
Him or his brother. I’ve been wrong for 11 years. https://t.co/0QhRBpX9wJ
— Rick Burkholder (@proatc) July 14, 2021
Kels? Kelcey? Kelce?
halar? hello? Helaire?
Heel? To cure? Hill?
Harmony? Hearts? Hardman?
This is going to be hard
— GLYDE (@Clydro_22) July 14, 2021
I say Travis Kelce(y) all the time. My apologies @tkelce
— Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) July 14, 2021
So guess what, Chiefs Kingdom? Have we mispronounced Kelce’s name this whole time? Is the pronunciation “Kel-see” just a stage name that he and his brother recorded for the NFL? Be sure to share your opinion with us Facebook and Twitter.
Sources
2/ https://chiefswire.usatoday.com/2021/07/14/kansas-city-chiefs-travis-kelce-last-name-pronunciation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]