RMU men’s hockey coach Schooley in hopes money can be found to revive programs

To Robert Morris, men’s hockey coach Derek Schooley, it sounds like he’s using some good old-fashioned hockey cliches.

One game at a time. One service at a time. One period at a time. One game at a time.

For Schooley, however, there is only one task on the whiteboard in his office for the next two weeks: one dollar at a time.

When it was announced on Wednesday that RMU would reinstate its recently delisted men’s and women’s hockey teams, Schooley couldn’t be blamed if his mind had jumped in 10 directions at once.

“First of all, we need to make sure we help with the fundraising,” Schooley said of what’s left of his program. “The amount of passion people have shown for this is extraordinary. To have that door open to continue these programs, everyone has been asking from day 1. Now it’s time. Now it’s time to step up. Let’s get this job done.”

The programs were initially discontinued on May 26. Since then, many colonial players and supporters complained that time was never given to the teams to raise money. After nearly two months of backlash and threats of legal action, college leadership told the newly formed Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation it had two weeks to illustrate a funding stream that could keep both teams solvent for the next five years.

At a cost of $7 million. Schooley insists this is possible.

“We have a great opportunity to tap into the passion of the fans, the alumni and the students,” Schooley said. “This is something that has brought people together. I really believe this is something that we can capitalize on the momentum and potentially take Robert Morris to new heights – both men and women.”

Unfortunately for Schooley and Colontino, their players cannot afford to be patient. Displaced settlers from both locker rooms can’t wait for a university that continues to deliver nothing but a soft “maybe” when predicting a 2021-22 season.

In the women’s league, the Colonials lost three key players: forward Lexi Templeman, defender Emily Curlett and goalkeeper Raygan Kirk will head to Ohio State next season. Top returning goalscorer Michaela Boyle, one of the vocal leaders on the front lines to reinstate both RMU programs, waited as long as she could before moving home to Massachusetts. The Reading, Mass. native announced her move to Boston College on Twitter, less than 24 hours before RMU announced the teams’ partial resurrection.

“I had to make a decision based on what was best for me and the future of my career,” Boyle said. “I really had no choice. Although (the school and the foundation) are working together to be restored, there are still dollar signs to be achieved. It’s hard to base my career on dollar signs and other people. Things (that) are beyond my control.”

Another consideration for RMU skaters is that if Robert Morris does not notify the NCAA of his plans to sponsor the teams by the July 31 deadline, the Colonials will not be recognized as sanctioned teams.

So the foundation has no leeway after the end of the month if the goal is to get the teams back on the ice by the fall. The university may choose to continue fundraising for 2022-2023. But that would mean a full reboot of the program next year.

At least eight players on the men’s team are known to have shut down landing areas for transfers. But one player who plans to come back is defender Geoff Lawson.

“I committed to becoming a colonial four years ago and I want to finish the work I started,” Lawson said. “We are starting to see a little light at the end of the tunnel and it looks like we can get the programs back. We are all very hopeful. We are all excited about the news. Some may be shocked, but it is definitely a situation that we all hope can be done.”