Highlands see post-pandemic emergence of new businesses





The Highlands welcomes a wave of new businesses after a year of pandemic closures. Driving down Baxter Avenue or Bardstown Road, you are likely to see several new additions to the neighborhood, including Hi-Wire Brewing. The Asheville brewer recently hung his new sign on the side of the Baxter building. Owner Chris Frosaker said he was looking forward to joining the neighborhood. “When we first decided to look for a Louisville location, the Highlands was number one on our list,” Frosaker said. The taproom is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. “The design system and coolers are installed. Everything is framed,” said Frosaker. have 24 taps with 21 Hi-Wire beers along with wine and cider on tap. Frosaker said Hi-Wire is all about providing a fun atmosphere, so games will be a big focus of the space. There will be table tennis and table football as well as football pool. “Think of billiards, but it’s a big football table on the floor. So it’s about 20 by 30 feet and you play billiards with your feet and footballs,” Frosaker said. Hi-Wire hopes to open its doors in the second week of August. Hi-Wire isn’t the only new venture entering the Baxter. Last year, Lexington-based Goodfellas Pizzeria announced its plans to open a Highlands location in its first-floor retail space, but the project was halted due to the pandemic. Owners tell WLKY that construction resumed three weeks ago and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. They hope to open sometime in January. Several other chains have also added locations to the Highlands. Insomnia Cookies recently opened its second Louisville location at 948 Baxter Ave. Green District is bringing its fast-casual salad restaurant to the former Comfy Cow location on Bardstown Road and Eastern Parkway. Maple Street Biscuit Company opened earlier this year on Bardstown Road and Highland Avenue. The space had been vacant for over a year. The historic former Highlands Police Station and BellSouth buildings on Bardstown Road and Rosewood Avenue are being transformed into the Bellwether Hotel. The Bellwether is announced as Louisville’s first invisible service hotel. It features 21 Art Deco rooms and opens in August. Nick Morris is a Highlands company owner and a member of the Highlands Commerce Guild. He hopes this is just the start of a trend of new companies moving to the Highlands. “Hopefully, as the Baxter especially begins to fill up, more companies will feel confident and comfortable with that as well,” Morris said.

The Highlands welcomes a wave of new businesses after a year of pandemic closures. Driving along Baxter Avenue or Bardstown Road, you are likely to see several new additions to the neighborhood, including Hi-Wire Brewing. The Asheville brewer recently hung his new sign on the side of the Baxter building. Owner Chris Frosaker said he was looking forward to joining the neighborhood. “When we first decided to look for a location in Louisville, the Highlands was number one on our list,” Frosaker said. The tap room is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. “The draft system and coolers are installed. Everything is framed,” said Frosaker. The venue will have 24 taps with 21 Hi-Wire beers along with wine and cider on tap. Frosaker said Hi-Wire is all about providing a fun atmosphere, so games will be a big focus of the space. There will be table tennis and table football as well as football pool. “Think of billiards, but it’s a big soccer table on the floor. So it’s about 20 feet by 30 feet and you play billiards with your feet and soccer balls,” Frosaker said. Hi-Wire hopes to open its doors in the second week of August. Hi-Wire isn’t the only new venture entering the Baxter. Last year, Lexington-based Goodfellas Pizzeria announced its plans to open a Highlands location in its first-floor retail space, but the project was halted due to the pandemic. Owners tell WLKY that construction resumed three weeks ago and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. They hope to open sometime in January. Several other chains have also added locations to the Highlands. Insomnia Cookies recently opened its second Louisville location at 948 Baxter Ave. Green District is bringing its fast-casual salad restaurant to the former Comfy Cow location on Bardstown Road and Eastern Parkway. Maple Street Biscuit Company opened earlier this year on Bardstown Road and Highland Avenue. The space stood empty for over a year. The historic former Highlands Police Station and BellSouth buildings on Bardstown Road and Rosewood Avenue are being transformed into the Bellwether Hotel. The Bellwether is announced as Louisville’s first invisible service hotel. It features 21 Art Deco rooms and opens in August. Nick Morris is a Highlands company owner and a member of the Highlands Commerce Guild. He hopes this is just the start of a trend of new companies moving to the Highlands. “Hopefully, as the Baxter especially begins to fill up, more companies will feel confident and comfortable with that as well,” Morris said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wlky.com/article/highlands-seeing-post-pandemic-boom-of-new-businesses-opening/37027975 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos