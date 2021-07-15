My dream is to become Olympic gold medalist 11 year old world No.1 Mustapha

In April, the ITTF announced Musa Mustapha as the world’s No. 1 table tennis player in the U-11 boys’ category. In this interview, TOSIN OLUWALOWO talks about his journey so far, why he chose table tennis over other sports, his dreams and more

When did you start playing table tennis?

I started playing table tennis in 2017. I started playing outside in the street with a stick and makeshift table with my friends and one day I followed my father to the table tennis hall and from there I started playing and training.

Why did you choose table tennis over other sports?

I like table tennis because it is a game that is so easy to play. I also like that I’m the only one playing it as opposed to the contact sports like football where you have people around you who wrestle with you and you interact with each other.

What was the first local and international tournament you attended?

The first tournament I participated in was the Mini Cadet Table Tennis Championships in Lagos in 2018. Being my first tournament I knew I couldn’t win but I just wanted to play and see what it means to be in a league. My first international tournament was also the 2018 ITTF Nigeria Open in Lagos. I played with several good players and had some experience playing against my friends.

What was it like to play against children from other countries?

Because of their technique it was different to play against boys from other countries. They played with styles I’d never seen before. I played my best, never gave up and fought for all the points in the game because I knew they were guys like me.

When was the first time you played table tennis outside of Nigeria?

My first time playing outside of Nigeria was at the 2019 ITTF Junior Circuit in Ghana. I was very happy to travel out of the country for the first time. I was also happier because we won the tournament. At first my body was shaking because I knew there were some good players in the tournament, but later I started fighting and started to feel more confident.

How was your parent’s support for your table tennis career?

They’ve supported us tremendously from the time my brother and I played table tennis, sponsoring us for all the tournaments we’ve attended. They also took us to trainings and supplied all the necessary kits for us.

You are ranked #1 in the world among U-11 boys, also 19th among U-13 boys and 98th among U-15 boys. How does it feel to be the best in the world?

I feel lucky to be the number 1 in the world, but I also know that I need to train more to keep my form and go to tournaments in my best shape.

How did you celebrate being the number 1 player in the world?

I was just happy to get the news, I didn’t do anything special.

Is there extra pressure when you go for leagues as the number 1 player in the world?

Yes. I know most of my friends want to beat me. To overcome this pressure I keep training, I don’t get scared and always know that I can be even better than I am now.

What was your toughest table tennis match?

I’ve played a lot of games, but I take them as they come. I can’t remember anyone that I can say was my hardest match.

Your brother also plays table tennis, have you ever played against him in a league?

No, we’ve never been paired up to play against each other in the leagues we’ve attended.

How will you feel if you are in a match against each other?

I will play my best and he will also play his best, everyone who wins is the winner. Whether I win or he wins, I will feel normal because I know that I am not targeting him, but to be my best at the game.

What would you consider to be your main strengths on the table?

My main table tennis strength is blocking and chop block.

Which table tennis icon do you look up to?

The player I love and want to be in the future is Japanese player Niwa Koki. I like the way he blocks and he chops blocks too. I also like Harimoto Tomokazu.

Which table tennis players do you admire in Nigeria and what do you look up to?

I like Quadri Aruna, he is the best player in Nigeria and I like the way he plays. I also met him before, but I couldn’t talk much with him then because I wasn’t a champion then.

What are the challenges you have faced when playing table tennis in Nigeria?

Outside of Nigeria, most of their players have one coach to each player, but here 25 players can have one coach. Sometimes a state may even have one or two coaches. The way Nigerians normally play table tennis also don’t use backhand, but outside the country they use their backhand well. In Nigeria, players rotate their bodies instead of playing backhand.

What are your plans and ambitions for the future?

I want to be the number 1 in the world in the U-13, U-15 to the men’s singles. I also want to win the Olympic gold medal.

