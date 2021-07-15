Candace Parker Makes History With NBA 2K Cover, Caps Year of Milestones





Chicago Sky star Candace Parker has earned several accolades during her 14-year WNBA career. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year can now add an appearance on the cover of NBA 2K22 to the list. By adorning this year’s cover of the Hoops video game, which will be released on September 10, Parker is recognized as the first woman to receive the honor. Parker’s version is for the WNBA’s 25th Anniversary Special Edition. “I think it’s definitely a benchmark for women’s basketball,” Parker told the Associated Press of her NBA 2K shot. “I think it’s mostly about visibility and how important it is and how important the WNBA is…Now more than ever, fans want to follow the athlete. Through social media, through video games, it adds and benefits from the WNBA. “ Parker’s appearance caps off an incredible calendar year for the future Naismith Hall of Famer. She signed with her home team last season after a stellar 13-year stint with the Los Angeles Sparks, with whom the two-time MVP (2013, 2008) won two WNBA Championships. In honor of her achievement, here’s a look back at her year for the books:” September 24, 2020 On this date, Parker was named Defensive Player of the Year for the first time in her career. She was one of five players to average at least one block and one steal per game last season. The Sparks finished third in defensive efficiency in 2020, placing the team in third or better for the fifth year in a row. So far with Parker in the fold, Chicago has improved to third in defensive efficiency this season after eighth in 2020. The Sparks have fallen back to sixth. February 1, 2021 Parker’s time at Los Angeles came to an end when she agreed to a two-year deal with Chicago. Born in Naperville, Illinois, she left the Sparks in second place in franchise scores (5,684 points), rebounds (2,902) and blocks (545), behind only Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie in these categories. In 2008, Parker became the only player in league history to win MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same season. 2 Related June 12, 2021 Known for her defensive skills and interior presence, Parker is also one of the best playmakers in the history of the league. In just her third game with Chicago, she reached 12th place in the all-time WNBA assist. Entering the season, Parker needed just seven dimes to pass Teresa Weatherspoon and Hall of Famer Dawn Staley on this list. Entering the All-Star break, the 2016 Finals MVP needed 157 points to become the 12th player in league history and reach 6,000 for a career. July 2021 In addition to being the first woman to grace the 2K cover, Parker also graced the cover of SLAM 233 in her Sky uniform in her hometown. In an interview for the issue, she spoke about her memories of growing up in Naperville with her family, memories of music, and her initial reluctance to take up basketball as a hobby. On the field, Parker earned the sixth All-Star roster of her storied career. She seems to have a decent future in coaching and commentary.

