Westhill Football takes baby steps to get better as preseason approaches

The Westhill football team sets modest goals for the coming season, focusing on every step ahead rather than looking too far ahead.

With a new coach and just four players back after losing a season to the pandemic, this is the only approach the Vikings can take.

We say we’re getting one percent better every day and that’s what we’re pushing for so we can prepare for the season, said senior tight end/linebacker Sam Engel. We just try to work hard every day and improve for the season. We want to get better every step of the way.

The Vikings joined 28 other teams at the Grip it and Rip it 7-on-7 Tournament in New Canaan last weekend.

It gave Westhill the chance to play against live competition and start evaluating which younger players will join the players returning to the varsity.

The evaluations over the weekend include seeing young quarterbacks compete for the runway.

As a quarterback, we have some young guys we’re considering, said freshman Westhill coach Aland Joseph. We have a sophomore and freshman, but we are still evaluating. That’s another reason why this is a good opportunity to see what they can do in live competition. It’s hard to get live competition, so when you can get it, we’ll take it.

Engel said live action with both quarterbacks ahead of the season can only help.

Getting reps with the two quarterbacks is very valuable. We have two young quarterbacks who haven’t played varsity reps yet. We’re trying to build a better relationship with them, Engel said. We have a lot of guys who have taken on major leadership roles this year. There are a lot of guys who, when we last played, were sophomores who are now coming out as leaders.

The Vikings will return three seniors who played as a sophomore and one junior who played as a freshman varsity.

Along with Engel, Westhill brings seniors back in cornerback Ryan Ellis; linebacker Estuardo Diaz and junior running back David Moodie.

Joseph felt Moodie could have been in the limelight in his sophomore year after seeing varsity time as a freshman in 2019.

He was a kid we hoped to break out last year, but of course it didn’t work out, Joseph said. Hopefully this year will be his year. We try to give him the ball everywhere. Not only will he be in the backfield, he will also be split. We try to move him and get the ball in his hands.

Westhill will likely switch to a quarterback under-center offense this year in hopes of setting up a running game and finishing the passing game of that.

Joseph, a former rider at Trinity Catholic, thinks Moodie is the perfect anchor for that offensive approach.

He added that Grip it and Rip it is the perfect way to start the process of building the team for the fall.

You’re taking the summer to find your leaders and figure out who’s going to do what, Joseph said. You have vocal leaders and you have guys who will be your playmakers. Another reason we like to be here 7-on-7 is that we can identify who those guys will be.

Joseph said that based on off-season training and participation in the summer, things are looking good for Westhill, although change won’t happen overnight.

The most important thing I’ve seen from these guys so far is that they are coachable. For any coach, that’s what you want, guys who want to work hard, Joseph said. We’re young and we’re still trying to learn, but when you have guys who want to learn, it gets a lot easier. That’s something I’m happy about. We currently have about 70 kids in our summer conditioning between varsity, JV and freshman. That part of the off season went great. They come four days a week and we are happy with the number of children participating.

The season officially kicks off with OTAs August 12-14 and formal practices on August 21. Westhills’ first game is scheduled for Saturday, September 11 at home against Greenwich.

