Tennis lessons at LCCC Lorain Learning Center success | Lorain County





Young people aged 6 to 11 had the experience of trying something new for most of them and enjoying the sun outside on July 14th. Children practiced and learned the basics of tennis during the fifth annual Free Youth Tennis Day at Lorain County Community College Learning Center downtown. Dina Ferrer, the coordinator of the LCCC Lorain Learning Center, said she was delighted to see children actively participating and learning. You never know what might pique their interest, Ferrer said. We have had kids come to this workshop and leave because they wanted to take tennis lessons and actually wanted to. From 9.30 am to 11.30 am the children learned to use tennis rackets, hit tennis balls, posture exercises and teamwork. The next workshop is from 9:30am to 11am, July 15th, at the LCCC Wellington Center, 151 Commerce Drive in Wellington. Many of the children who attended the event were from the Little Lighthouse Learning Center in Lorain. Any kind of activity for kids is great,” Ferrer said. “They learn new skills, and frankly, any kind of new skills can benefit a child.” Volunteer Kenny Santiago Marrero said it is important to keep children active, especially during the new coronavirus pandemic, as they may not have had as much exercise as usual. Their lives didn’t stop and they were locked inside,” said Marrero. “COVID brought a reality and many problems, but worked to fight them. It melts your heart to see the kids out here and move on to a better place.

