The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League, 200+ new players come to cricket 19





Cricket 19 developer Big Ant has announced a new DLC pack for Cricket 19 featuring The Hundred and the Caribbean Premier League. The pack adds over 200 additional licensed players to the roster of Cricket 19s. The DLC costs $14.95 AUD/9.99 and will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC from July 16, 2021. The Hundred in Cricket 19 features both the men’s and women’s leagues and allows players to craft a fantasy The Hundred team. Three new stadiums have also been added, bringing home all eight The Hundred teams. This is the full The Hundred experience, Big Ant CEO Ross Symons said in a statement. We’ve gone out and recreated three more stadiums in the UK so fans can play along with the whole league, testing their own management and playing skills to build their perfect team. Our goal has always been to give cricket fans the full experience, and The Hundred represents an exciting new format for the game that we’ve been looking forward to implementing for a while. It’s also the first time we’ve brought DLC to a cricket game. We have fans who have been playing Cricket 19 for thousands of hours and they’ve been asking us for ways to deepen their experience. We can’t wait for them to experience the excitement this DLC brings to the game. Have you played Cricket 19 — The Official Game of the Ashes? YES NO We have fans who have been playing Cricket 19 for thousands of hours and they’ve been asking us for ways to deepen their experience. The Caribbean Premier League component of the DLC will feature seven all-new stadiums. A free new patch coming alongside the DLC also adds a weekly skill challenge mode called Test the Best, plus a new emote system that allows players to send each other reactions during online play. Released in May 2019, IGN’s review noted that Cricket 19 is the closest thing to the real thing a game of cricket has ever been. Luke is Games Editor at IGN’s Sydney office. You can find him on Twitter every few days @MrLukeReilly.

