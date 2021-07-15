College football transfer rankings: These 10 will have the most impact on their new teams in 2021

With conference media days events starting this week and the start of preseason practices just weeks away, college football rosters are finally looking like finished products. Due to new rules allowing players to transfer once and be immediately eligible at their new schools, there was a record number of transfers in the sport this off-season, forcing coaches to make an effort to complete their 2021 squads later in the calendar than usual .

At this point, however, the July 1 deadline has passed for players to enter the portal and immediately qualify at their new schools. So while a few stragglers who were in the portal before then could still commit, the hay is usually in the barn when it comes to transfers that could actually impact the 2021 season.

If this off-season was any indication, we can expect transference to play an increasingly important role in shaping the sport moving forward. Several potential difference makers are on the move. With the season coming to a close, 247Sports released its final batch of the top 150 transfers on Wednesday. View the full list here, but first, let’s dig a little deeper into the top-10 impact transfers for 247Sports’ 2021 college football season.

To: Alabama | From: Tennessee —After racking up 140 tackles, including 12.5 tackles for losses in two seasons with the Volunteers, this former top 50 forward in the 2019 division joins the defending national champions. To’o To’o originally considered the Crimson Tide before playing for their former defensive coordinator, Jeremy Pruitt, and he should be a direct, high-level contributor to a linebacker unit expected to be one of the best in the country. will be. With a good season, To’o To’o advances to the 2022 NFL Draft.

To: Oklahoma | From: Tennessee — Gray emerged as Tennessee’s best offensive weapon last season, running for 772 yards on 157 carries and catching 35 passes for 254 yards. He was one of the few bright spots for a foul and has picked a better system for his next stop on his way to the NFL. In Oklahoma, Gray will likely split reps with two-time 1,000-yard rusher Kennedy Brooks, who dropped out last season and then skipped the draft. But there should be enough touches for both, and Gray is the more proven pass catcher.

To: Georgia | From: LSU (via Florida) — Gilbert earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team at LSU last season after catching 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns after choosing the Tigers over Alabama and Georgia as the consensus top-straight-end prospect in the 2020 class. Initially committed to Florida as a tight end after entering the transfer portal, he changed course and heads to Georgia, his home state. Gilbert is also moving from tight end to receiver and could help make the Bulldogs a matchup nightmare on the perimeter as he pairs with hulking tight end Darnell Washington in certain packages.

4. WR Wan’Dale Robinson

To: Kentucky | From: Nebraska — Robinson is the type of electric, multi-purpose playmaker who needs a revamped Kentucky offensive. The Kentucky-born and former 2019 class top 100 forward racked up 580 rushing yards and 914 yards in 18 games in his two seasons in Nebraska. If new Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen can figure out how to use Robinson correctly, he can make the Wildcats a lot more dynamic in attack.

5. LB Mike Jones

To: LSU | From: Clemson — Jones spent three seasons with Clemson and played in 20 games, but is technically only a sophomore as he arrives at LSU for a potential breakthrough season. The former 2018 class four-star prospect is the type of versatile sprocket big enough to be a force in run defense while also having enough athleticism to take on a variety of pass catchers. He should be an immediate asset to an LSU defense that is rebooting with Daronte Jones as coordinator.

To: Georgia | From: Clemson — The Bulldogs filled a huge need by landing Kendrick, who was a first-team All-ACC performer in 2020 and a second-team honors title in 2019. game experience for a squad with national title ambitions. Secondary play is probably still UGA’s main concern in the 2021 season, but Kendrick will help bring a grassroots level of talent and experience to the unit. He played receiver as a freshman and was also a pretty good kick-returner the first two years with Clemson, so the Bulldogs can get creative here if they want to.

To: Florida | From: Clemson — Bowman is the least proven player in the top 10 after registering just 32 rushing yards on nine carries in two games with Clemson last season before moving to Florida. But its potential is not in doubt. The 5-foot-9 speedster was ranked number 20 overall in the overall prospects in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. With an initial offering list that includes Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Florida, Bowman is bringing great promise to a UF backfield. also featuring veterans Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis.

To: Oklahoma | From: Tennessee — With 17 left tackle starts under his belt from two seasons with Tennessee, Morris arrives in Oklahoma as a proven pass guard who is still working to reach his full potential after starting immediately as a true freshman in 2019. Morris is a former five-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and assuming he wins the left tackle job to protect Spencer Rattler’s back, he’ll have plenty of opportunity to impress NFL scouts.

To: Georgia | From: West Virginia — Like Kendrick, Smith will be essential in helping Georgia reach its full potential as the Bulldogs see most of their secondary production from last season disappear. Smith earned All-American honors from several publications last season after intercepting a pair of passes and making eight tackles for losses in nine games from his safe spot for the Mountaineers. With another strong season, he will likely go to the draft, but his time in Georgia could be special nonetheless.

10. CB Tyrique Stevenson

To: Miami (FL) | From: Georgia — The No. 2 ranked corner and No. 20 overall player from the 2019 Division will play for his home side at a critical time for the Hurricanes. With copious amounts of returning production from a team that started 8-1 last season, Miami’s prospects have rarely been higher in recent years. Stevenson will be part of a handful of newcomers to the defense who can help the unit take a step forward.