Sports
College football transfer rankings: These 10 will have the most impact on their new teams in 2021
With conference media days events starting this week and the start of preseason practices just weeks away, college football rosters are finally looking like finished products. Due to new rules allowing players to transfer once and be immediately eligible at their new schools, there was a record number of transfers in the sport this off-season, forcing coaches to make an effort to complete their 2021 squads later in the calendar than usual .
At this point, however, the July 1 deadline has passed for players to enter the portal and immediately qualify at their new schools. So while a few stragglers who were in the portal before then could still commit, the hay is usually in the barn when it comes to transfers that could actually impact the 2021 season.
If this off-season was any indication, we can expect transference to play an increasingly important role in shaping the sport moving forward. Several potential difference makers are on the move. With the season coming to a close, 247Sports released its final batch of the top 150 transfers on Wednesday. View the full list here, but first, let’s dig a little deeper into the top-10 impact transfers for 247Sports’ 2021 college football season.
To: Alabama | From: Tennessee —After racking up 140 tackles, including 12.5 tackles for losses in two seasons with the Volunteers, this former top 50 forward in the 2019 division joins the defending national champions. To’o To’o originally considered the Crimson Tide before playing for their former defensive coordinator, Jeremy Pruitt, and he should be a direct, high-level contributor to a linebacker unit expected to be one of the best in the country. will be. With a good season, To’o To’o advances to the 2022 NFL Draft.
To: Oklahoma | From: Tennessee — Gray emerged as Tennessee’s best offensive weapon last season, running for 772 yards on 157 carries and catching 35 passes for 254 yards. He was one of the few bright spots for a foul and has picked a better system for his next stop on his way to the NFL. In Oklahoma, Gray will likely split reps with two-time 1,000-yard rusher Kennedy Brooks, who dropped out last season and then skipped the draft. But there should be enough touches for both, and Gray is the more proven pass catcher.
To: Georgia | From: LSU (via Florida) — Gilbert earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team at LSU last season after catching 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns after choosing the Tigers over Alabama and Georgia as the consensus top-straight-end prospect in the 2020 class. Initially committed to Florida as a tight end after entering the transfer portal, he changed course and heads to Georgia, his home state. Gilbert is also moving from tight end to receiver and could help make the Bulldogs a matchup nightmare on the perimeter as he pairs with hulking tight end Darnell Washington in certain packages.
4. WR Wan’Dale Robinson
To: Kentucky | From: Nebraska — Robinson is the type of electric, multi-purpose playmaker who needs a revamped Kentucky offensive. The Kentucky-born and former 2019 class top 100 forward racked up 580 rushing yards and 914 yards in 18 games in his two seasons in Nebraska. If new Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen can figure out how to use Robinson correctly, he can make the Wildcats a lot more dynamic in attack.
5. LB Mike Jones
To: LSU | From: Clemson — Jones spent three seasons with Clemson and played in 20 games, but is technically only a sophomore as he arrives at LSU for a potential breakthrough season. The former 2018 class four-star prospect is the type of versatile sprocket big enough to be a force in run defense while also having enough athleticism to take on a variety of pass catchers. He should be an immediate asset to an LSU defense that is rebooting with Daronte Jones as coordinator.
To: Georgia | From: Clemson — The Bulldogs filled a huge need by landing Kendrick, who was a first-team All-ACC performer in 2020 and a second-team honors title in 2019. game experience for a squad with national title ambitions. Secondary play is probably still UGA’s main concern in the 2021 season, but Kendrick will help bring a grassroots level of talent and experience to the unit. He played receiver as a freshman and was also a pretty good kick-returner the first two years with Clemson, so the Bulldogs can get creative here if they want to.
To: Florida | From: Clemson — Bowman is the least proven player in the top 10 after registering just 32 rushing yards on nine carries in two games with Clemson last season before moving to Florida. But its potential is not in doubt. The 5-foot-9 speedster was ranked number 20 overall in the overall prospects in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. With an initial offering list that includes Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Florida, Bowman is bringing great promise to a UF backfield. also featuring veterans Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis.
To: Oklahoma | From: Tennessee — With 17 left tackle starts under his belt from two seasons with Tennessee, Morris arrives in Oklahoma as a proven pass guard who is still working to reach his full potential after starting immediately as a true freshman in 2019. Morris is a former five-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and assuming he wins the left tackle job to protect Spencer Rattler’s back, he’ll have plenty of opportunity to impress NFL scouts.
To: Georgia | From: West Virginia — Like Kendrick, Smith will be essential in helping Georgia reach its full potential as the Bulldogs see most of their secondary production from last season disappear. Smith earned All-American honors from several publications last season after intercepting a pair of passes and making eight tackles for losses in nine games from his safe spot for the Mountaineers. With another strong season, he will likely go to the draft, but his time in Georgia could be special nonetheless.
10. CB Tyrique Stevenson
To: Miami (FL) | From: Georgia — The No. 2 ranked corner and No. 20 overall player from the 2019 Division will play for his home side at a critical time for the Hurricanes. With copious amounts of returning production from a team that started 8-1 last season, Miami’s prospects have rarely been higher in recent years. Stevenson will be part of a handful of newcomers to the defense who can help the unit take a step forward.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-transfer-rankings-these-10-will-make-the-most-impact-on-their-new-teams-in-2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]