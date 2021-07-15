MUNY Tennis Tournament brings fun to 98th year





BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — “It’s a legendary tradition, really.” It’s the 98th MUNY tennis tournament here in Buffalo this week. With over 200 players signed up to play in this week-long tournament in Delaware Park, it’s sure to be a hit. “I think it’s as big as I’ve seen it in a while,” said Tim Sands, director of MUNY Tennis Tournament. “We’ll see, the rain also plays a part in it, so it was a big puzzle to figure that out. Some days will be smaller, some days will be bigger, but this weekend will be huge. “Hopefully we’ll get good weather, but it’s going to be a full day, 9am-9pm, and hopefully people will come out. We will have subtrays, we will have food, snacks, water, drinks, free and great tennis. After the MUNY was canceled in 2020 due to concerns about COVID-19, the tournament will be run by new organizers in its 98th year. Gordon Panek and Tim Sands of Summer Classic Events, Inc. the longtime MUNY organizers have taken over BNCTA and they hope to grow the tournament further. “This one is unique, this is our first year at MUNY. In previous years it was run by the BNCTA, the Buffalo Niagara Community Tennis Association, they pretty much did everything with it and got a little tired of going through with it, so they passed the torch to us and we went to see what we can do with it and improve it a little bit, make it a little bit more tournament friendly. I think if we get good weather and the rain continues, we’ll get it right,” said MUNY Tennis Tournament organizer Gordon Panek. “It’s so exciting. I feel like this is the start of something really special,” Sands said. “We’re super excited, we have a great team, we’re not just the two of us, we have a lot of others joining us help, we have some sponsors who help us, and then the players really make the tournament happen. It’s an honor to direct this event.” Throughout the tournament’s nearly century-long history, the MUNY has played host to all the big names in the Western New York tennis community. “Since we picked it up this year, we’re already looking forward to the 100th (year), as we’re going to make it spectacular. Hopefully we’re going to get a squad player who has retired from the pros, see if we can do some practice matches,” Panek said. “There are certainly a lot of players who have been through this, Jimmy Arias has played in this many times over the years and he turned pro, he knows the tournament very well. “Other people, like Reverend Bob Heatherington, who won it many times, who’s been around, have played in this tournament. There are a lot of other top players, Bobby Banks was another one who turned pro and played in this tournament. There are a number of people who have turned pro and have played in this over the many, many years,” said Panek. The MUNY tennis tournament takes place at the Nottingham Courts in Delaware Park every day from 5-8pm, and all day Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting.

