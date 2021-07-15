Philadelphia Flyers Reportedly on Vladimir Tarasenkos’ Trading List





After the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup in 2019 they have worked their way into mediocrity and a greater sense of non-existence in the wider NHL range. They did the thing and it was fun and emotional but since then it’s just been handing out some contracts and trying to stay at least somewhat competitive with the talent they have locked up there. Most recently, former All-Star winger Vladimir Tarasenko wants his way out of St. Louis and it’s no secret like, not at all. He has suffered some horrific injuries and just wants a brand new start in a new organization that is not riddled with medical complaints, such as having to do a second shoulder surgery because the first one wasn’t good enough. Not ideal. But anyway, The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford reported earlier this week that the Flyers are most likely on the Tarasenkos list for teams to whom he would trade well. Tarasenko has given the Blues a list of at least 10 clubs he can be traded to, and we think we know most of them: the Rangers, Islanders, Golden Knights, Bruins, and Flyers we reported earlier, and you can add the Lightning , Capitals and Panthers on that list. – The athletic one Even earlier, a trading package surrounding center Morgan Frost and defender Philippe Myers was assumed by the same reporter as complete guesswork for what the Flyers would have to give up to land the former 40-goal scorer. It’s not ideal and doesn’t really deserve an in-depth, thoughtful analysis of what it would mean to give up young players for a ragged, broken once-elite winger. Tarasenko is a shadow of his former self, or at least that’s what he showed on the ice during his limited time there. The 29-year-old has only played 34 games in the past two years, scoring 7 goals and 24 points, but still carries tons of risk that may not be necessary for a Philadelphia team that already has some hefty contracts and needs to re-sign some franchise players in the near future. Of course, if Jakub Voracek leaves the trade, and someone like James van Riemsdyk is picked up by the Seattle Kraken next week, there’s still a lot of room left to take a risk and buy low on the top lane. With just two years left on his contract with a $7.5 million cap hit, it could be a nice little boost for a team that could potentially lose some of their top six wingers. If the dominoes fall in that direction, Tarasenko might be someone to count on as a key addition during this important summer for this damn team. It turns out that some players would love to play in Philadelphia, compared to what other stores might think.

